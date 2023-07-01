"We’ll see what happens" - Arsenal star's agent comments amid rumors of interest from Premier League rivals

Amid rumours linking Nuno Tavares with a move away from Arsenal to Premier League club West Ham and Turkish side Galatasaray, the full-back's agent has revealed the interests of the player.

Tavares spent a season with Marseille after joining The Gunners from Benfica on a four-year deal in the summer of 2021. However, the Portugal U21 international failed to cement his position as the team's first-choice left-back.

Despite Arsenal's reported willingness to sell the player and interest from multiple clubs, his agent said:

“Nuno is still under contract at Arsenal. He wants to stay in the team but we’ll see what happens in the future."

I News reported on Thursday (June 29) that West Ham are interested in signing Tavares to provide competition for Aaron Cresswell. The Hammers are willing to pay £8 million to bring the defender over to the London Stadium.

With Oleksandr Zinchenko and Kieran Tierney currently fighting for the left-sided full-back position at the Emirates, a move for Tavares might be a wise move.

Super Lig Club Galatasaray are also interested in acquiring the services of Nuno Tavares following his loan spell in France (via TBR). However, the Turkish side have an alternative ready in Angelino should the deal for Tavares not materialise.

Tavares made 39 appearances for Marseille across all competitions, during which he was employed as a wing-back and played higher up the pitch. He scored six goals in Ligue 1 and started every single UEFA Champions League tie for Marseille.

Arsenal close to singing Jurrien Timber: Reports

Arteta keen on Timber signing

Arsenal are reportedly close to signing Ajax's Jurrien Timber after submitting their third bid valued at around €45 million for the player. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano mentioned on Thursday (June 29) that the parties are close, with "some points to be discussed."

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is prepared to utilise the Dutchman in the inverted full-back role, according to The Telegraph. The 22-year-old could perform a similar role to Zinchenko, who tucks into midfield down the Gunners' left flank.

Timber has made 121 appearances for Ajax's senior team, scoring six goals and providing four assists across all competitions. The defender also has two league titles to his name from his time in Amsterdam and won the Marco van Basten Award in 2022.

