"We’ll see what happens" – Chelsea contract rebel Antonio Rudiger offers fresh statement on future

German defender Antonio Rudiger claims he's completely focused on Chelsea and 'owes' it to the club to keep performing as speculation continues to swirl around his future.

Here's what Rudiger said about the situation regarding his contract renewal negotiations with Chelsea:

"For now I am only concentrating on what is happening right now. I owe that to the club, the coach and the team. I’m currently only focused on Chelsea. We’ll see what happens."

Chelsea's Rudiger was part of the Germany squad that decimated Albania by scoring nine goals. Unfortunately, he picked up a yellow card, which means Rudiger is suspended for their final World Cup qualifier against Armenia on Sunday.

This is positive news for Chelsea, though, as Rudiger will return to London a week early to train at the club's Cobham facility.

Antonio Rudiger might leave Chelsea as a free agent next summer if a deal isn't agreed upon

The German defender has reiterated that he's happy at Chelsea. Furthermore, the 28-year-old pointed out that he and his agent are working round the clock to strike a deal which will keep him with the Blues for the foreseeable future.

Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and PSG have been tailing the Chelsea defender for as long as fans can remember.

Premier League giants Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur are also part of the mix, although they can't discuss terms with Rudiger until his contract expires.

Chelsea have offered Rudiger a substantial hike to keep him at the club. However, recent reports suggest the combative centre-back is holding out for wages in excess of £200,000-a-week.

Chelsea aren't prepared to match that figure and suffice to say they will have to put all their eggs in another basket.

Antonio Rudiger has been an integral part of Chelsea's back-line ever since Thomas Tuchel took over the reins of the west London club.

The Blues currently sit in first spot in the Premier League and will be hoping to extend their lead at the top of the table when they face Leicester City on November 20.

