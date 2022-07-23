"We'll see what happens" - Julian Nagelsmann confirms Bayern Munich's interest in Premier League star 

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann has confirmed the club's interest in Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane. However, he admitted that Kane won't come cheap, so a move this summer appears unlikely.

The 28-year-old Kane is one of the most lethal strikers in the game and has been a standout performer for Spurs over the years. He has scored nearly 250 goals in 386 games across competitions. He's coming off a 27-goal 2021-22 campaign. The Englishman is contracted with Spurs till the summer of 2024.

Kane is valued at €90 million by Transfermarkt, but Spurs are likely to ask more than that for his services. When asked whether Bayern would sign Kane, Nagelsmann said (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

“He is very expensive. He is strong with the ball, strong body - but at that price, it is really difficult. We will have to see what happens in the future."

Nagelsmann's comes a few days after Bayern chairman Oliver Kahn spoke about the club's interest in Kane. The former Germany international had said (via Romano):

“He is under contract at Tottenham. Sure, an absolute top striker, but that's all a dream of the future. So let's see what happens.”

Kane, 28, is one of the best strikers in the world but is yet to lay his hands on silverware. He attempted to leave Spurs last summer and was close to joining Manchester City. However, as per The Guardian, Spurs rejected a £100 million bid made by the Cityzens, insisting that Kane wasn't for sale.

Prolific attacker Robert Lewandowski left Bayern this summer after an eight-year association to join Barcelona. He had registered 344 goals and 72 assists in 375 games for Bayern Munich. So, Bayern could look to sign Kane as a like-for-like replacement for the 33-year-old.

The England captain is the fifth highest Premier League goalscorer of all time, with 183 goals.

"I don't think he scores 40 or 50 goals" - Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich on Sadio Mane

Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich has shared his thoughts on what new signing Sadio Mane would bring to the team. He feels while the 30-year-old Senegalese winger has many attributes, he isn't a prolific goalscorer like Lewandowski.

Kimmich said (via GOAL):

"With Lewy, we lose a lot of goals; we have to replace that collectively. Sadio is, of course, a great player, but I don't think he scores 40 or 50 goals; he brings others qualities."

He added:

"I think he's hungry, that he wants to go ahead and win titles. He's doing quite well. In the beginning, he was relatively calm, but he's an open, easy-going guy. He always has something to say. I think he'll fit in well."

Lewandowski scored 50 goals in 46 games last season for Bayern before joining Barcelona for €45 million. Meanwhile, Mane managed 23 in 51 matches for Liverpool before moving to Bavaria this summer in a deal worth £35 million.

