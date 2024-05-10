"We’ll have to see" - Mikel Arteta provides Arsenal squad fitness update ahead of Manchester United clash

Arsenal gaffer Mikel Arteta has provided an update on the fitness update of his squad ahead of their crucial game against Manchester United on May 12, Sunday. The Gunners will go into the game against the Red Devils off the back of a thumping 3-0 win against Bournemouth. Erik ten Hag's men, on the other hand, suffered a 0-4 thrashing against Crystal Palace on May 6, Monday.

Several Arsenal players have been recovering from their respective injuries. Japanese defender Takehiro Tomiyasu is one such player on the list. The 25-year-old returned to the Gunners squad following the culmination of the Asian Cup with a calf injury. He missed several games and started for the Gunners only recently.

The club has been managing his workload, and he was seen training indoors on Tuesday ahead of the Gunners' clash against Manchester United on Sunday. Tomiyasu, who signed a new contract in March, has started the last three games for the Gunners and Arteta would be hoping the Japanese international remains available for Sunday's clash.

Another concern for Arsenal will be talisman Bukayo Saka. The Englishman started the game against Bournemouth but was exposed to brutal tackles by Lewis Cook and Ryan Christie in the first 15 minutes of the game.

While speaking at a press conference ahead of the clash against United, here's what Arteta said (via football.london):

"A few doubts that tomorrow we can resolve with another training session so we’ll have to see. A few doubts over Tomi and Saka yes."

Another player who might feature against Manchester United is Jurrien Timber. The Dutchman sustained a massive injury on the opening weekend of the current Premier League season against Nottingham Forest. Timber has missed most of the season but returned to action only recently. Fans might catch a glimpse of him on Sunday, however, a start is unlikely.

Arsenal's game against Manchester United might seal the race for the Premier League title

The Gunners have surprised everyone with how they've played this year. Similar to last year, goals have come in abundance for Arteta's men this year as well. The north London side has scored 88 goals in the Premier League this year, which is the most by any team.

The Gunners have 83 points after 36 games and defending champions Manchester City have 82 points with a game in hand. The Gunners were victorious against Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, scoring five goals past Mauricio Pochettino's men.

Arteta's men will be exposed to another challenge as they take on United. The clash might seal the race for the Premier League title. It's integral for the Gunners to win their remaining games, whilst hoping that Pep Guardiola's men drop points in their subsequent ones.

Arsenal face Everton on May 19 (Sunday) following their clash against Manchester United.