"We’ll see very soon" - Bayern Munich star's agent hints exit amid interest from Chelsea and Manchester United

Bayern Munich striker Mathys Tel could be on the way out, with Premier League giants Chelsea and Manchester United interested in the player.

Signed last summer by the Bavarian giants, Tel has registered only 735 minutes of football under Thomas Tuchel. While previous reports had indicated that he's set to stay put in Munich, his agent Gadiri Camara has hinted otherwise (via Metro).

"Sometimes you just have to have the feeling that you are on the same path,’ he said."We’ll see very soon, but I’m confident. But if not, we have to consider all options because Mathys knows that he is valuable and will be a top player."

Tel, 18, joined Bayern Munich last summer from Rennes for a reported fee of £24 million.

United, who are chasing him alongside Chelsea, have seen his prowess first-hand, as the youngster scored against them in the UEFA Champions League group stage earlier this season.

Bayern Munich set to undergo major changes this summer

As for Bayern, the Bundesliga champions are struggling to defend their crown. They are eight points behind runaway leaders Bayer Leverkusen with 12 games left.

Manager Thomas Tuchel will part ways by mutual consent at the end of the season, as announced by the club. The German's reign has been controversial on many fronts, with a string of three straight defeats across competitions proving to be his downfall.

Bayern Munich, themselves, are expected to undergo major changes, with only Harry Kane, Jamal Musiala, Manuel Neuer and Thomas Muller seen as 'untouchable' at the club, as per Metro.

The Bavarian giants reportedly want to replace Tuchel with Xabi Alonso, the man in charge of Leverkusen at the moment. They are expected to face competition from Liverpool, though, who are parting ways with Jurgen Klopp this summer.

Alonso has played for both clubs, so it will be intriguing to see which team he joins if he chooses to leave the Bay Arena.