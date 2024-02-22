"We’ll have to see how it unfolds" - Sir Jim Ratcliffe takes shots at Newcastle United as Manchester United continue negotiations 

New Manchester United minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has offered his take on negotiations with Newcastle United for their sporting director Dan Ashworth.

The INEOS chairman's 27.7% stake at United recently got ratified by the Premier League. One of the first things Ratcliffe intends to do is appoint the club's first sporting director as he sets about reforming the current structure.

Ashworth has done a commendable job at Newcastle but seeks a new challenge at United, with whom he has agreed terms (as per Metro). However, as the 52-year-old reportedly has a notice period of two years, the Magpies are seeking £20 million as compensation fee.

Ratcliffe isn't too pleased with the way the Magpies are conducting the negotiations.

"Dan Ashworth is clearly one of top sporting directors in the world, said Ratcliffe (as per Metro). "I have no doubt he is a very capable person. He is interested in Manchester United because it’s the biggest challenge at the biggest club in the world.

"It would be different at City because you’re maintaining a level. Here, it’s a significant rebuilding job. He would be a very good addition. ‘He needs to decide if he is going to make that jump. We have had words with Newcastle who would be disappointed."

He added that the Magpies are expected to be disappointed with Ashworth wanting to jump ship, as he seeks a new challenge:

"They have done really well since their new ownership. I understand why they would be disappointed, but then you can’t criticise Dan because it’s a transient industry.

"You can understand why Dan would be interested because it’s the ultimate challenge. We’ll have to see how it unfolds."

Ashworth has been placed on gardening leave by Newcastle.

What's next for Manchester United?

Manchester United haven't had the best of seasons, losing a whopping 14 times across competitions, including nine in the league. However, they have been in a resurgence of sorts since the turn of the year.

They have gone unbeaten in seven games across competitions, winning the last five. Coming off a 2-1 league win at Luton Town at the weekend, Erik ten Hag's side next take on Fulham on Saturday (February 24).

The Red Devils then travel to Nottingham Forest four days later for an FA Cup fifth-round tie before travelling to City in the league on March 3. United are sixth in the standings after 25 games, 16 points off leaders Liverpool (60), who have played a game more.