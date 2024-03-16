"We'll have to show on the pitch that we deserve to go through" - PSG boss Luis Enrique after drawing Barcelona in the UCL

PSG manager Luis Enrique has exuded confidence ahead of his team's blockbuster UEFA Champions League quarterfinal with Barcelona next month.

The Parisians saw off Real Sociedad 4-1 on aggregate in the Round of 16 to reach the quarterfinals for the first time in three years. Striker Kylian Mbappe scored both goals in the 2-1 second-leg win at the Anoeta after also scoring in the 2-0 win in Paris three weeks earlier.

Enrique - who assumed charge of the runaway Ligue leaders in the summer - reckons the Barcelona clash will be 'special,' as he has managed both teams. The Spaniard notably won the 2014-15 treble with the Blaugrana, which also remains their latest Champions League triumph.

"I'm very happy," Enrique said after the Parisians drew Barca in the last-right. "It's a very special feeling for me. Paris and Barcelona are two teams that have played each other several times."

About the Parisians' chances in the tie, he added:

"We've been lucky because we're returning to Spain, and we Spaniards love our country very much. I'm returning to the city where I spent a large part of my career, so that's good news. We knew we were going to face a top team. We'll have to show on the pitch that we deserve to go through."

Barca, meanwhile, reached the last-eight after seeing off Napoli 4-2 on aggregate in the Round of 16, including a 3-1 second-leg win at home. They travel to the Parc des Princes for the quarterfinal first leg on April 10 before the tie concludes at the Olimpic Lluis Companys six days later.

What's next for Barcelona and PSG?

Blaugrana boss Xavier Hernandez

Barcelona and PSG have had contrasting seasons. The Blaugrana have stuttered recently, losing the Supercopa Espana final and going out of the Copa del Rey.

They have also struggled in La Liga, with the holders finding themselves eight points off leaders Real Madrid after 28 games. Xavi's side next take on Atletico Madrid away in the league on Sunday (March 17) before the international break.

Meanwhile, PSG are on course to win the treble. With nine games left, they are 10 points clear at the top, having reached the Coupe de France semifinal earlier this week. Enrique's side next take on Montpellier away on Sunday in the league