“We’ll soon have Endrick” - Real Madrid forward responds when asked if he would sign Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo reckons PSG hitman Kylian Mbappe is a top player and he would sign him if given the chance.

Mbappe, 24, has been a target for Los Blancos for the last few transfer windows. With the player in the final year of his stay at the Parisians and unwilling to extend his contract, he has been strongly linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer.

However, as per Fox Sports, Los Blancos have pulled out of the race for the Frenchman. Meanwhile, Rodrygo told Partidazocope (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano) that Mbappe is a top player, but the club will take a decision to sign him or not.

Instead, the Brazilian hailed his compatriot Endrick, who's due to arrive at the Bernabeu in the summer, after he turns 18. Rodrgo said:

"Would I sign Mbappé if I could? Of course. He's a top player. But you should ask the club, not me. We'll soon have Endrick. ... he's very fast, very strong, very explosive. He's incredible!"

Expand Tweet

Real Madrid snapped up the Brazilian teenager in December 2022. The Palmeiras prodigy is now months away from moving to the Bernabeu.

How has Real Madrid-target Kylian Mbappe fared this season?

PSG striker Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid-target Kylian Mbappe has had a strong start to the 2023-24 campaign. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has bagged 15 goals and an assist in 15 games across competitions for PSG.

That includes a league-leading tally of 13 goals in 11 outings. Mbappe is coming off a hat-trick at Stade Reims in his last Ligue 1 game. In the UEFA Champions League, though, the Frenchman has only scored twice in four games.

That has coincided with the Parisians' poor form: two losses in four games - including a 4-1 reverse at Newcastle United. Overall, the Frenchman is the Parisians' all-time top scorer with 227 goals (and 99 assists) in 275 outings across competitions.

In the ongoing UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers for France, Mbappe has scored six times and laid out two assists in six games. Les Bleus have qualified for the finals in Germany next year.