"We'll try to cut that connection" - Raphael Varane explains how Manchester United plan to stop Man City's Erling Haaland in FA Cup final

Raphael Varane recently said that Manchester United plan to cut off the supply from Kevin De Bruyne to Erling Haaland in the FA Cup final on Saturday, June 3. The French central defender added that they do not fear the Premier League champions.

The Premier League season is done and dusted, but the two Manchester clubs are still in action. Both teams will face off in the FA Cup final for a chance to secure their second domestic trophy of the season.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror ahead of the match, Varane claimed he did not fear Manchester City. He said:

"Fear? No. Why? Every game is a challenge. I like to challenge myself and I like to challenge other teams too. The most important thing is to believe. It doesn't matter if it's a team in good or bad form, the challenge is in front of us and we have to accept it and do our best to win. I like to face big challenges, especially when something looks impossible. When the challenge is big I feel more motivation, and it's the same for the team."

When quizzed about United's plans to stop the Cityzens from scoring, Varane said it was crucial to prevent De Bruyne from finding Haaland. He added:

"Haaland is a very good player, we all know that, but the danger from City is everywhere. They can score from set-plays, from a possession game and from a transition game. We know we have to stop them as a team and collectively as a group. As a defender, the connection, especially with De Bruyne - that kind of pass is complicated to defend, so we'll try to cut that connection. We'll try to stop them earlier and not at the end, because sometimes it’s too late. We know we have to be strong as a team.”

In their Premier League fixtures against City this season, Manchester United won one game and lost the other. After suffering a 6-3 beating at the Etihad in October 2022, the Red Devils got their revenge with a 2-1 win at Old Trafford in January.

Domestic double on the line when Manchester City face Manchester United

Manchester City have already won the Premier League title and are now chasing their second trophy of the season in the FA Cup final. They have one more game later this month when they face Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League final in Istanbul.

Manchester United are also chasing their second trophy of the season. They took home the Carabao Cup in February by beating Newcastle United in the final at Wembley.

The Red Devils have extra motivation to beat the Cityzens as Pep Guardiola's side are just two wins away from matching Manchester United's 1999 treble-winning season under Sir Alex Ferguson. If Erik ten Hag's men do not win the FA Cup, they will need to depend on Inter Milan to stop the treble.

