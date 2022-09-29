“We have a locker room that lives well together” – Christophe Galtier continues to dismiss talk of rift between Neymar and Mbappe despite latest comments by PSG superstar

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstars Neymar and Kylian Mbappe don't seem to be on good terms at the moment, with recent developments suggesting that there's a rift between the duo. However, Parisian manager Christophe Galtier has once again insisted that there's no feud between the two attackers.

It all started with rumors claiming that Kylian Mbappe urged PSG to sell Neymar shortly after renewing his contract with the Parisians this summer. Things got more intense when the duo clashed over penalty kick duties during a Ligue 1 clash with Montpellier last month.

Neymar and Kylian Mbappé had a HUGE dressing room altercation after PSG's game last night.



They came head-to-head and almost came to blows after a disagreement over who should be taking penalties and had to be separated by their teammates.



Neymar and Kylian Mbappé had a HUGE dressing room altercation after PSG's game last night. They came head-to-head and almost came to blows after a disagreement over who should be taking penalties and had to be separated by their teammates.

Although Galtier tried to calm the situation by denying unrest between the duo at the start of the month, Neymar's recent actions suggest otherwise.

The Brazilian was asked about his relationship with Kylian Mbappe following his nation's 3-0 victory over Ghana last week. "With Kylian? Phew... I don't...," he responded as he stormed off.

Despite this, Christophe Galtier continues to deny any rift between the two attackers. Speaking ahead of his side's Ligue 1 clash with Nice this weekend, the tactician responded to a question about the duo and said (via RMC Sport):

"When you have such objectives, you make sure to meet the conditions to be successful. You talk about cohabitation, I am very surprised to always repeat the same thing to you. Since I arrived, every day that passes, all I experience are normal things in the life of a locker room."

"There is nothing that surprised me, there is nothing that challenges me: the players want to win together and they are in competition. They are great champions with competitiveness, ego. We have a very pleasant dressing room. there is a discrepancy between what you hear, what you can perceive, a few statements. We have a locker room that lives well together."

Kylian Mbappé and Neymar's falling out at PSG is not simply because of penalty duties.



It's mainly because Mbappé asked the PSG board to sell Neymar, and Neymar found out about it.



✍️ twitter.com/Football__Twee… Football Tweet ⚽ @Football__Tweet Neymar and Kylian Mbappé had a HUGE dressing room altercation after PSG's game last night.



They came head-to-head and almost came to blows after a disagreement over who should be taking penalties and had to be separated by their teammates.



Kylian Mbappé and Neymar's falling out at PSG is not simply because of penalty duties. It's mainly because Mbappé asked the PSG board to sell Neymar, and Neymar found out about it.

Stat highlights Kylian Mbappe not getting along with Neymar and Lionel Messi on the pitch this season

The PSG trio are enjoying a decent start to the new season

Statistics detailing Neymar, Messi and Mbappe's assists for one another this season have shown a lack of support from the Frenchman to his attacking partners.

As shown by the numbers, the PSG trio have assisted each other 13 times already this season, with Messi assisting Neymar thrice and Mbappe five times.

The Brazilian, in return, has contributed two assists to his former Barcelona teammate and three to his French counterpart. The Frenchman, however, hasn't assisted any of his attacking partners so far.

