"We are losing key players" - Thomas Tuchel admits Chelsea might find it 'impossible' to catch Manchester City and Liverpool 

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has claimed that it might be impossible for the Blues to catch up to the level of Manchester City and Liverpool.

The two teams have dominated English football by quite some distance over the past few years. City and Liverpool are chasing the Premier League title this season, which could be decided on the final matchday.

Thomas Tuchel realizes that there is a massive gulf in quality between the top two clubs and his side. The former PSG manager reckons that Chelsea might not be able to close the gap as they are set to lose key players this summer.

Tuchel has suggested that Liverpool and Manchester City have been improving their squad in every transfer window while Chelsea are having to deal with big departures.

"I am now sure he is as ambitious [as me] to build a competitive Chelsea for the highest level."



“I am now sure he is as ambitious [as me] to build a competitive Chelsea for the highest level." Thomas Tuchel on his first meeting with Todd Boehly… “I am now sure he is as ambitious [as me] to build a competitive Chelsea for the highest level." https://t.co/crVzF9o1De

The 48-year-old has also confirmed that the duo of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen will both leave the club in the summer.

When asked if his side could catch Manchester City and Liverpool in the years to come, the German tactician said, as quoted by The Mirror:

"It’s maybe impossible, I have to say, maybe impossible. They are improving their squad in every transfer window they have [while] it seems like we are losing key players."

"We are losing, of course, Toni [Rudiger], we’re losing Andreas [Christensen]. So this is tough and we already have [trouble keeping the] gap close."

Can Chelsea challenge Manchester City and Liverpool in the coming years?

Chelsea were tipped by many to challenge for the Premier League title this season but it has once again been a two-horse race. It's quite evident that Manchester City and Liverpool are far ahead of the rest of the pile. However, Chelsea are arguably the side closest of the two in terms of quality and depth.

This has not been a season to remember for the Blues with off-field issues, injuries and inconsistency hurting them.

If the Blues can make a few good signings this summer, the west London club could come up with a challenge next season. The new owners and management need to back Tuchel in every possible way so that the German mastermind can guide them to success.

The Blues have a big summer ahead and their dealings during the transfer window are likely to shape the future of the club.

