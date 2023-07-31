“We have a lot of fantastic players” – PSG star insists he will ‘respect’ club’s decision on Kylian Mbappe amid transfer rumors

Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) new signing, Milan Skriniar, has backed the club's decision to sell Kylian Mbappe. He believes that the club have fantastic players in the squad and hinted they could cope without the Frenchman.

Mbappe is in the final 12 months of his contract and has revealed that he would not be penning a new contract. He has the option to extend it by another season but is eyeing a free move next summer.

PSG are not happy with the stance and have informed the striker that he needs to sign a new deal or get sold this summer. Skriniar has now backed the club's decision (via Le Parisien):

"It's the club's decision, we have to respect it. We have a lot of fantastic players."

Skriniar joined PSG on a free transfer this summer after running down his contract at Inter Milan. The Serie A side were not happy with the defender's decision to not pen a new deal at San Siro.

PSG president adamant about selling Kylian Mbappe

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has insisted that they will not be keeping Kylian Mbappe at the club this summer if he does not pen a new deal at the club. They are willing to let him leave next summer but want a fee for him as they had invested €180 million to get him from AS Monaco.

Speaking at the unveiling of Luis Enrique as the club's new manager, Al-Khelaifi stated that they were ready to sell the forward this summer if he is not penning a new deal. He said (via All Football):

"We want him [Kylian Mbappe] to stay but he can't leave for free. That was our verbal agreement and he expressed it publicly in an interview. So it's not debatable."

"I was really shocked to learn that he intended to leave for free. It's very disappointing because Kylian is a fantastic lad, a real gentleman, and to leave for free, by weakening the biggest French club, is not him. When I received this information, I was shocked and disappointed."

He added:

"That's why he has to make up his mind next week, or in a fortnight at the most. If he doesn't want to sign a new contract, the door is open. That's how it is for him and for everyone else. No one is bigger than the club, no player, not even me. That's very clear."

Reports suggest Al Hilal have had a €300 million deal accepted for the forward, but Kylian Mbappe is not interested in talking with the Saudi Arabian side (via Fabrizio Romano).