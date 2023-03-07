"We are lucky to have him here" - PSG superstar heaps praises on Kylian Mbappe ahead of crucial UCL encounter against Bayern Munich

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) footballer Marco Verratti showered praise on superstar Kylian Mbappe ahead of their UEFA Champions League showdown against Bayern Munich.

Mbappe has once again been pivotal for the Ligue 1 giants so far this season. He has scored 30 goals and has provided eight assists in 30 matches so far this campaign.

Speaking to the media ahead of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg, Verratti claimed that the Parisian club are lucky to have Kylian Mbappe in their ranks. He said (via RMC Sport):

"Kylian is Kylian. We are lucky to have him here. He has a great personality, we need players like him. We have confidence. We know that nothing is lost. We have a lot pressure, because we're playing for something big. But we always like to have that pressure there, for great matches. I'm sure our team will give the maximum tomorrow."

Kylian Mbappe could only make a substitute appearance during the first leg, which PSG lost by a scoreline of 1-0. The French forward was still nursing a hamstring injury at that point in time.

Speaking about the importance of having Mbappe in the starting lineup for the must-win second leg, Verratti said:

"In matches like that, we need everyone. Mbappé is a player who is always present in the big matches. We need the eleven who start and those who will return. Bayern are used to to play these matches, which is prepared. We have to be 100% in all areas. Having Kylian and Leo (Messi), players with great experience, is a help."

The clash at the Allianz Arena between the two European giants will take place on Wednesday, March 8.

Kylian Mbappe recently became PSG's all-time top scorer

Kylian Mbappe recently scored his 201st goal for PSG. He has now catapulted to the top spot in the club's history of goalscorers. He netted the Parisian club's final goal during the 4-2 win against Nantes.

Christophe Galtier's team will rely heavily on the 24-year-old to spearhead the team's attacking charge against Bayern Munich as they look to keep their Champions League hopes alive.

