“We made a good proposal financially, but it was not the best he had” – Joan Laporta names first player Xavi wanted Barcelona to sign this summer

Barcelona president Joan Laporta recently said that Ilkay Gundogan was the first player that head coach Xavi Hernandez asked the club to sign this summer.

Laporta made the statement after the German midfielder was officially unveiled as a Barca player. He joined the club as a free agent after his contract with Manchester City expired this summer.

Gundogan spent seven years at the Etihad, winning 14 major honors with the reigning Premier League champions.

Speaking at the player's unveiling, club president Laporta admitted that he was at the top of Xavi's transfer wishlist. He added that Gundogan chose Barcelona despite having better offers from other clubs from a financial perspective. Laporta said (via Goal):

"The first player Xavi asked for this summer. It's an honour he chose our offer. We made a good proposal financially, but it was not the best he had. He preferred Barca's prestige and history over other offers."

Barcelona's director of football Mateu Alemany added that the Blaugrana first made an attempt to sign Gundogan in 2022. Alemany said:

"The first time we sounded out the deal was when we signed Christensen [in 2022]. Since January, there have been difficult negotiations. Other offers were bigger financially than ours and it's not easy to come to an understanding with the agents."

Ilkay Gundogan's first words as a new Barcelona player

Gundogan joins Barcelona on a free transfer

The 32-year-old German international was officially unveiled as a Barca player on Monday, July 17. Gundogan is expected to join the club's training on Tuesday ahead of their pre-season preparation in the US.

Speaking during his unveiling, Gundogan revealed his excitement to play for a club like Barcelona. He also talked about his admiration from Barca legends, such as Frank Rijkaard and Pep Guardiola. He said (via Barca Universal):

"Well, my first impressions are extremely positive. I am very excited and grateful to be part of this club. I remember when I was a kid watching Barça every game, on weekdays, on weekends. From Rijkaard, Pep of course."

Gundogan continued:

"I had many players here as an idol, who are now legends. So I am very proud to be here in front of all of you in this magnificent club."

Gundogan ended the 2022-23 football campaign with 11 goals and six assists across competitions for his former club Manchester City, helping them win a historic treble.