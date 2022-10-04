“We made the mistake in the past of recruiting two players in the same position” – PSG chief appears to make bold claim on Neymar and Kylian Mbappe signings

Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) football advisor Luis Campos has suggested that the club made a mistake in signing both Kylian Mbappe and Neymar due to their similar profiles. The PSG superstars don't seem to be getting along on the pitch this season, with rumors suggesting a feud between the duo.

Neymar and Mbappe have been impactful since joining PSG, tormenting opposition defenses in the French league with their sheer pace and amazing dribbling skills.

"He does not give me the pass."



According to reports, there is tension between the pair as Neymar didn't understand Mbappé's desire to leave.



Luis Campos, however, believes that it would've made more sense if the club had invested in other areas of the squad instead of signing two players with similar attributes. He said on RMC Sport's Rothen's s'enflamme podcast in quotes carried by the Daily Star:

"We made the mistake in the past of recruiting two players in the same position. The transfer window is not good because we lack players in key positions and because we have an overlap of players in other positions."

PSG made history when they signed Neymar from Barcelona back in the summer of 2017. The Ligue 1 giants triggered the attacker's release clause of a whopping €222 million, making him the most expensive signing in football history.

Since switching to the Parc des Princes, the Brazilian has made 156 appearances for the club across all competitions, recording 105 goals and 76 assists.

Kylian Mbappe also switched to the Parc des Princes that summer. The Frenchman joined the Parisians from Monaco on an initial loan deal that was made permanent in July of 2018 for a whopping €180 million.

Over the last few years, the attacker has made 227 appearances for the Parisians across all competitions, recording 188 goals and 82 assists. Both players have helped the club claim multiple honors, including four Ligue 1 titles, three French Cups, two French League Cups and three French Super Cups.

Neymar and Kylian Mbappe's numbers for PSG this term

The duo have enjoyed a successful spell in Paris so far.

Both players have started the new season in scintillating form. Neymar has raised his game to another level since the campaign kicked off. He has scored an impressive 11 goals and eight assists in 12 appearances across all competitions so far.

Mbappe, on the other hand, has bagged 11 goals for the Ligue 1 giants across all fronts.

