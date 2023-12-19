“We are Manchester United” - Andre Onana disagrees with Van Dijk complaint after draw with Liverpool 

Andre Onana insists Manchester United came to Anfield to beat Liverpool after Virgil van Dijk claimed the Red Devils didn't play to win.

The two arch-rivals settled on a 0-0 draw on a frustrating afternoon for Jurgen Klopp's Merseysiders on Sunday (December 17). The title challengers faced a weakened United XI but couldn't get the better of Erik ten Hag's men.

Liverpool had 34 shots to Manchester United's six, but were wasteful in front of goal. Van Dijk felt that his side were the only team that played for the victory at Anfield:

"There was only one team trying to win the game but unfortunately it did not happen. We were superior in all aspects, they were hoping to hurt us on the counter and they are buzzing with a point."

However, Onana, who made eight saves to keep Klopp's men at bay, responded to Van Dijk's comments by affirming the Red Devils wanted to win. He said (via The Mirror):

"It could be better because we came here to win. We are Manchester United."

The result leaves United sitting seventh in the league, 10 points behind second-placed Liverpool. Onana added that the Red Devils have the responsibility to try and win every game:

"We didn't have the result we wanted so we have to keep fighting. Playing for such a big club, you have a big responsibility to try and win every game. We unfortunately didn't win, but we will keep our head up and look forward to the coming games."

Many expected Liverpool to prevail at Anfield heading into Sunday's game. They thrashed their rivals 7-0 in the same fixture last season and Ten Hag's squad has been depleted due to injuries.

Klopp's Merseysiders even had a one-man advantage heading into the dying embers of the game. Diogo Dalot was sent off in the 90+4th minute for two bookable offenses due to dissent.

Van Dijk responds to Roy Keane's criticism of the Liverpool star for his comments on Manchester United

Virgil van Dijk gave an honest response to Roy Keane.

Van Dijk's comments garnered a ton of debate among fans, with many taking the Red Devils's difficult situation into account. Roy Keane slammed the Liverpool captain for his post-match interview, claiming that the Dutch defender displayed 'arrogance'. He said (via The Sun):

"Man Utd are in a difficult place - like Liverpool have been in a difficult place for many a year. A bit of arrogance backfired on him today."

Van Dijk responded to Keane by alluding to the Irishman's past connection with the Red Devils. He said that he was a fan of the former Manchester United captain (via the source above):

"I like Roy Keane, if he said that then it's fine. He is Manchester United throughout and I understand he could react like that. But I felt what I said and there is absolutely no arrogance in that. Everyone who watched the game probably felt the same. We move on."

Ten Hag's side were the first team to take a point away from Anfield this season. They bounced back from a miserable past week which saw them lose 3-0 to Bournemouth at home and crash out of the UEFA Champions League.