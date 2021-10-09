“We are in the market for world-class players” – Newcastle director responds to Kylian Mbappe question

Kylian Mbappe has been linked with a switch to Newcastle United over the last few hours following the Premier League outfit's big-money takeover. Newcastle director Amanda Staveley has said that the club is open to signing high-profile superstars.

A £300 million takeover of Newcastle United has officially been completed by a Saudi-led consortium, which ended Mike Ashley's 14-year ownership of the club. The Magpies have now become the richest club in the Premier League, and they're expected to make a couple of big-money signings starting in January.

"We are in the market to compete for world class players; we have done it before," she told Mirror when asked about a potential swoop for Kylian Mbappe. "But we need the infrastructure around the world-class players. We will get there, and we already have world-class players; we want to make sure they have the support around them."

Staveley continued:

"You do need a big balance sheet in football, but we are not here to be irrational' it is a state investment fund and there to look after the people. We have to do a full review, where the operations are, what we are looking at in January, but it is going to take a little time."

Apart from Kylian Mbappe's potential transfer, Amanda Staveley also spoke about the future of Newcastle manager Steve Bruce, whose future is up in the air due to the team's poor results.

"This is a great team, and they should not be in 19th position," said Staveley. "We need to challenge that straight away, and players also need to know they have our fullest support. We have taken on a club at the bottom of the Premier League at the moment and we need that to move."

Who else could join Newcastle apart from Kylian Mbappe?

Kylian Mbappe has seemingly reached the end of the road at the Parc des Princes.

Also Read

Kylian Mbappe has become one of the first high-profile superstars to be linked with a switch to Newcastle United following their big-money takeover. The winger is set to leave Paris Saint-Germain next year, and will certainly be on the radar of many clubs.

Apart from the Frenchman, the likes of Philippe Coutinho, Donny van der Beek, Franck Kessie, Aaron Ramsey and Lautaro Martinez have also been linked with a move to Newcastle. It remains to be seen what happens in the near future, though.

Edited by Bhargav