"We may be close to finalising the next step" - Liverpool linked Alexander Isak's agent responds amid reports of €𝟭30 million bid for striker

Gonzalo Gaitan, one of Alexander Isak's agents, has revealed that the Liverpool target is studying his next move after reportedly receiving a big offer. He refused to confirm if the striker will be leaving Newcastle United, but admitted that they are evaluating all options.

Speaking to Arriyadiyah, Gaitan said that he did not want to disclose any information about Isak's future. However, he insisted that the striker is close to taking the next step in his career and said:

"We are already studying and analyzing all options, and we may be close to finalizing the next step for the player, without revealing any details regarding whether Isak will transfer or stay with Newcastle."

The quotes came just minutes before L'Equipe reported that Al-Hilal had launched a €130 million bid for Isak. The Saudi Pro League side have been looking to add a striker all summer and saw Victor Osimhen rejecting their offer.

Newcastle United remain adamant that Isak is not for sale this summer. Due to the Magpies' stubborn stance on the striker, Liverpool have acted quickly and agreed a €95 million deal for Hugo Ekitike.

The Reds were willing to offer a Premier League record fee ot sign Isak, but were forced to look elsewhere as Newcastle United rebuffed their approach.

Eddie Howe comments on Liverpool target's future

Eddie Howe spoke to the media after Newcastle United's 4-0 loss to Celtic and admitted that Liverpool's interest in Alexander Isak played a small role in the striker being sent back home. He added that the plan was to keep the Swedish star out of the match and said:

"It was my decision. He travelled back to Glasgow with us but I decided to send him home due to the speculation around him. The last thing he wanted is to be sat in the stand watching, that wasn't fair to him. But I'm confident he will be a Newcastle player come the end of the window."

When quizzed about whether Isak would remain at Newcastle United, Howe added:

"It's difficult for me to give 100% clarity on any player. Alex is happy at Newcastle United, he loves the players, the staff, the team. I'm confident he'll be here at the start of the season. We have a few of those players who are irreplaceable. We're desperate to keep Alex (Isak) part of our team."

Liverpool have signed Florian Wirtz for a Premier League record £116 million from Bayer Leverkusen. The Reds have also added Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez to their title-winning squad this summer.

