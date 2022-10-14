“We may not kiss each other every day, but it’s going very well” – Christophe Galtier says PSG dressing room atmosphere is ‘better than elsewhere’ despite rumors

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss Christophe Galtier has cleared the air by insisting all is well in the Les Parisiens camp despite recent rumors.

PSG currently sit atop the Ligue 1 table with 26 points, having won eight and drawn two of their 10 games so far. They also lead their UEFA Champions League group and are well-placed to qualify for the knockout rounds.

Despite the Parisians' results on the pitch being positive, a lot has been said about what is happening behind the scenes at the club. There have been suggestions that there is a lot of dressing room unrest at the Parc des Princes.

Star forwards Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are allegedly not on the same page and their rift their remains a topic of discussion in the media. The latter is also said to be looking to force his way out of the club just months after signing a new deal.

PSG have thus grabbed headlines for the wrong reasons in recent months, with Mbappe at the center of controversy. Continued allegations of dressing room unrest at the club, though, have left Galtier infuriated.

Speaking to the media ahead of his side's clash against Marseille, Galtier claimed that the atmosphere in his camp is better than it has been at other clubs. He also rubbished claims that there is a rift between players in his team. He told a press conference [via French radio station RMC]:

“It's going well in the locker room. We may not kiss each other every day, but it's going very well. And better than elsewhere."

While Galtier has done well since taking charge as PSG manager in the summer, it remains to be seen if they can maintain those standards. Some believe managing the likes of Neymar and Mbappe will be his challenge as their boss.

PSG have been winless in three games

The Parc des Princes outfit are yet to taste defeat in both Ligue 1 and the Champions League this season. However, it is worth noting that they have failed to win each of their last three matches in all competitions.

Portuguese giants Benfica held PSG to a 1-1 draw in their last two Champions League matches. Galtier and Co. were also forced to share the spoils against Stade Reims in Ligue 1 last weekend.

Les Parisiens will thus be keen to return to winning ways when they host Marseille on Sunday, October 16. However, it remains to be seen if all the noise around the club will affect their performance.

