"We merited a better result than this"- Real Madrid star unhappy with UCL SF draw against Manchester City

Luka Modric reckons Real Madrid deserved more than just a draw against Manchester City in their first leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal on Tuesday (May 9) at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Vinicius Junior handed Los Blancos the lead with a stunning long-range shot in the 36th minute. Real Madrid were managing the game well and seemed like they would take a narrow aggregate lead for the return leg at the Etihad.

Kevin De Bruyne, though, had different plans. The Belgium international came up with a spectacular first-time shot from outside the box to restore parity midway through the second half.

Both teams played it rather safe towards the end, but City would have been the happier side, as the game was in Madrid. Modric, who played 87 minutes in the game, felt like his side deserved more. The Croatia icon told UEFA after the game (via BBC):

"We merited a better result than this. But we'll enter the second leg with the same confidence and optimism that we can win over there. Neither team comes away from this with a big advantage. The tie is open, about 50-50 - and we were pretty sure that nothing would be settled tonight."

Statistically speaking, the Cityzens did well, as they were the away side. Pep Guardiola's men managed 56% possession and had six shots on target compared to the hosts' four.

Real Madrid's xG (expected goals) of 0.65 was only marginally better than City's 0.60 (h/t SofaScore). The two sides face off in the return leg at the Etihad next Wednesday (May 17).

Manchester City star lavishes praise on Kevin De Bruyne after goal against Real Madrid

Kevin De Bruyne has been a constant source of goals and assists since Manchester City signed him from VfL Wolfsburg in August 2015.

The Belgian midfielder has 96 goals and 148 assists in 351 games across competitions. One of his most important strikes came in the first-leg draw against Real Madrid on Tuesday.

Before that striker, Manchester City had looked devoid of ideas and were finding it tough to break down a rigid Real Madrid backline that were offering them no space.

Rodri lavished praise on De Bruyne, telling BT Sport (via BBC):

"He (Kevin de Bruyne) is a massive player for us. Always he has been great, and he helped us in the moment we most needed it. We were suffering a bit because they were keeping the ball, and with the goal, he gave us the confidence to keep pushing."

De Bruyne was named the 'Player of the Match' for his efforts.

