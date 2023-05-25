"We might be cooking", "Scary hours for United" - Fans react as Chelsea name starting XI to face Manchester United in PL fixture

Chelsea fans are pleasantly surprised by Frank Lampard's starting lineup for their clash with Manchester United on Thursday (May 25).

The Blues' campaign is over as they can only finish as high as 11th in the Premier League table. It has been a season to forget for the west Londoners under their new ownership despite spending over £600 million.

However, Chelsea could put a dent in Manchester United's top-four aspirations with a win at Old Trafford tonight. Lampard has been criticized for his team selections during his short tenure as the Blues' caretaker boss.

His selection tonight seems to have been met with praise from fans, especially his inclusion of Mykhaylo Mudryk and Noni Madueke. Both wingers arrived in January and have endured mixed starts to life in west London.

Mudryk has struggled for form with just two assists in 16 games across competitions. Meanwhile, Madueke has performed slightly better but has still only registered one goal in 10 outings. However, the duo get a chance to impress against Manchester United, with youngsters Lewis Hall and Carney Chukwuemeka also selected.

Kepa Arrizabalaga starts in goal, with Cesar Azpilicueta, Wesley Fofana, and Trevoh Chalobah joining Hall in defense. Meanwhile, Chukwuemeka is in midfield alongside Conor Gallagher and Enzo Fernandez. Mudryk and Madueke join Kai Havertz in attack.

One fan is enthused by Lampard's team selection, tweeting:

"We might be cooking."

Another fan thinks the Red Devils will be given trouble at Old Trafford:

"Scary hours for United AHAHAHHAHA."

Here's how Twitter reacted to the Blues' starting lineup to face Erik ten Hag's men:

England boss Gareth Southgate backs Chelsea to finish in the top six next season

Gareth Southgate backs the Blues to come strong next season.

Chelsea's dismal season will only end in a bottom-half finish, with the west Londoners out of sorts. The Blues have been through four separate temporary and permanent managers since the campaign began.

However, England manager Gareth Southgate is tipping the Stamford Bridge outfit to rejoin the top six in the 2023-24 campaign. He told the Evening Standard:

“I can’t see a scenario where Chelsea aren’t in the top six next year. I think they will progress."

The Blues are expected to undergo a massive squad overhaul this summer with many players' futures in the balance. One player who looks set to leave the club is Mason Mount and he is leaning towards joining tonight's hosts Manchester United.

Mauricio Pochettino will likely be in charge of the west London outfit come next season. The Argentine will be tasked with turning things around at Stamford Bridge following the side's collapse this campaign.

