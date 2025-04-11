"We were much better than that team" - Rayan Cherki aims dig at Manchester United after 2-2 draw, claims Red Devils were 'afraid' of Lyon

Lyon star Rayan Cherki has slammed Manchester United for their defensive approach, accusing the Red Devils of being afraid following their 2-2 draw. The two sides faced each other in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals at the Groupama Stadium on Thursday, April 10.

Ad

Andre Onana's error led to Lyon breaking the deadlock via Thiago Almada's free-kick in the first half. Manchester United fought back, taking the lead following goals from Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee. However, Onana's second howler of the night led to Rayan Cherki leveling the scores in stoppage time to seal a 2-2 draw.

Following the game, Cherki stated (via METRO):

"We played a full game. We were much better than that team. We showed the full extent of our talent. We know Manchester are a good team. We were never afraid of them. We will never be afraid of them."

Ad

Trending

When he was later questioned about Onana's pre-match comments of Manchester United being a better side than Lyon, Cherki replied:

"They got the answer themselves. When you come with two defensive midfielders, there’s no need to say more. We’ll go there to attack and not to defend like they did here."

While Ruben Amorim did start two defensive midfielders against Lyon in Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte, the Red Devils did have their moments in attack. The latter landed 13 shots in total, with five being on target, accumulating an xG of 1.22. This figure wasn't far off Lyon, who landed 16 shots in total, with five being on target (xG of 1.76).

Ad

"He hasn’t been quite good enough" - Paul Scholes provides verdict on Andre Onana's future at Manchester United following Lyon draw

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes believes the Red Devils need to think about replacing Andre Onana in the summer after he made two massive errors during their 2-2 draw against Lyon. However, he questioned if the club has a high enough transfer budget to accommodate the signing of a new goalkeeper.

Ad

Onana hasn't had the best of seasons, keeping 10 clean sheets in 43 appearances across all competitions. In addition, the 29-year-old has failed to impress with his distribution as well and has been prone to making errors over the past two years.

Scholes told TNT Sports (via METRO):

"Yeah, I think it’s something they need to think about. But they need to look at the budget as well. Can you get away with not spending that money on a goalkeeper? He hasn’t been quite good enough but it will come down to money and what Amorim has got to spend."

Ad

He added:

"We’ve seen this goalkeeper do well at Inter Milan as well. But I don’t think his distribution has been great either, and that’s one of the reasons he was brought in. But can you almost get away with not spending another £40m on a goalkeeper? I don’t know. Ruben Amorim has a lot of problems to solve."

Manchester United will face Lyon in the second leg of the Europa League quarter-finals at Old Trafford on Thursday, April 17.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Silas Sud Silas has been a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda for 2 years. A Computer Applications graduate, he is a versatile writer who conducts in-depth research and verifies information from multiple sources to ensure complete accuracy in his articles. Silas was introduced to the beautiful game back in 2008, watching the Premier League on television.



Silas is a Liverpool supporter through and through and admires everything about the club – it’s history, culture, style of play, and all of its iconic players and managers. His favorite player is Steven Gerrard, who was also one of the primary reasons to get interested in football and support Liverpool.



Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Jurgen Klopp, who transformed the Reds from a mid-table club to Premier League champions. Liverpool’s fourth goal in their 4-0 win over Barcelona, scored by Divock Origi after the iconic ‘corner taken quickly’ moment from Trent Alexander-Arnold, holds a special place in Silas’ heart.



Apart from Europe’s top five leagues, he also follows Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League. When not writing, he indulges in reading, traveling, fitness and gaming. Know More