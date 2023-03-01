"We must watch him closely" - Barcelona's Xavi names 'exceptional' Real Madrid star his team must keep an eye on ahead of El Clasico

Manager Xavi Hernandez has urged Barcelona players to keep an eye on Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior in the upcoming El Clasico.

The Brazil international has been in brilliant form this season, registering 18 goals and nine assists in 36 games across competitions. One of his best performances this term came in his team's 5-2 win against Liverpool at Anfield on 21 February.

He scored twice and assisted another goal as Real Madrid secured a huge first-leg win in their UEFA Champions League round-of-16 tie. Vinicius is expected to start in his team's Copa del Rey first-leg semi-final clash against Barcelona on 2 March.

Xavi is well aware of the threat posed by the pacey winger. Speaking ahead of the game, the Spanish tactician said (h/t Mundo Deportivo):

"You deserved to be there. We all know it. Now it's time for you to show it once again, starting with Barcelona." - Ancelotti's message to Vinicius Jr following his World XI exclusion

"He [Vinicius Junior] is making a difference, he is an exceptional player, he has added football, he is totally decisive for Madrid, we must watch him closely, he is differential."

Barcelona are currently leading Los Blancos by seven points after 23 games this season. However, they have been eliminated from the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League this season.

Copa del Rey is now one of only two competitions Xavi's team can win in the remainder of the season. This would be added motivation for Barca - not that they need it, considering they are facing their biggest rivals.

Xavi gives verdict on Barcelona's title race with Real Madrid after latest defeat

Barcelona suffered a shock league loss against UD Almeria on Sunday (26 February) and squandered the chance to open up a 10-point lead at the top of the table.

Official: Real Madrid's squad list for the game against Barcelona.

Real Madrid drew the previous day against Atletico Madrid and handed Barca the chance to open up a double-digit lead, which they didn't take. Addressing Barcelona's mindset after the loss, Xavi said, via the aforementioned source:

"We are fine, from within we analyze the defeat. It is not a mental or physical issue. It is a football issue, we did not defend the goal play well and we did not attack in the best possible way."

He continued:

"As for Europe, we are in a privileged situation. We are enjoying this situation. It can go wrong but we are here so that it doesn't go wrong."

The Blaugrana's next league match will be against Valencia, just three days after El Clasico. Real Madrid, meanwhile, will have an extra day to recover before they face Real Betis at Benito Villamarin.

