"We need to add players" - Pochettino laments Chelsea's quality and lack of experience in one area of the pitch

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that the club need to make quality additions to their midfield.

Pochettino's comments came in the aftermath of the Blues' Premier League Summer Series match against Newcastle United at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The two teams played out a 1-1 draw on Wednesday, July 26.

Speaking after the match, the former Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain boss told PLTV (as quoted by @CFCPys on Twitter):

“It’s clear what we need.”

When specifically questioned about Chelsea's midfield, Pochettino said:

“We need to add players, we need more experience. We want to challenge for big things.”

Pys @CFCPys



On the midfield : “We need to add player, we need more experience, We want to challenge for big things.” (PLTV) Pochettino : “It’s clear what we need”On the midfield : “We need to add player, we need more experience, We want to challenge for big things.” (PLTV) #CFC

The Blues have notably let go of several first-team midfielders this summer, including Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount and Ruben Loftus-Cheek. N'Golo Kante, meanwhile, departed on a free transfer.

As a result, Pochettino has been left with an extremely inexperienced midfield.

Conor Gallagher, 23, is the only player in that area of the pitch to have featured in more than 30 Premier League matches. However, even he has been linked with a move to West Ham United, whose £40 million bid for him was rejected by Chelsea (as per The Athletic).

Enzo Fernandez joined only in January this year, while Carney Chukwuemeka, Cesare Casadei and Andrey Santos are still relatively unknown at this level.

Pochettino's side have been linked with Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo for some time now, but are yet to close out the deal. AFC Ajax's Mohammad Kudus, Celta Vigo's Gabri Veiga and Southampton's Romeo Lavia are rumored to be their other midfield targets (via football.london).

Chelsea remain unbeaten in pre-season after Newcastle United draw

As mentioned earlier, Chelsea played out a 1-1 draw with Newcastle United on Wednesday.

Nicolas Jackson scored in the 12th minute from Ian Maatsen's assist to put the Blues in front. Miguel Almiron equalized for the Magpies in first-half stoppage time, converting Anthony Gordon's pass.

Mauricio Pochettino's men recorded 12 shots and five on target overall, but couldn't find a winner. Newcastle, meanwhile, marginally dominated possession (52%), but got just three of their nine shots on target.

Ultimately, the draw meant Chelsea remain unbeaten in this summer's Premier League Summer Series.

They beat Brighton & Hove Albion 4-3 in their tornament opener earlier this week courtesy of a Jackson brace and goals from Christopher Nkunku and Conor Gallagher. Prior to that, the Blues had thrashed Wrexham AFC 5-0 in their first pre-season match.

Nkunku and Gallagher scored in that match as well, while Maatsen recorded a first-half brace. Ben Chilwell rounded off the scoring in second-half stoppage time.