"We need to assess tomorrow" - Pochettino provides fitness update on Christopher Nkunku and Romeo Lavia ahead of Chelsea vs Brighton

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has provided a fitness update of Christopher Nkunku and Romeo Lavia ahead of the Premier League home clash with Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday (December 1).

The Blues are coming off a 4-1 reverse at Newcastle United in their last league outing. They've won only four of their 13 games and are tenth in the standings, 14 points adrift of leaders Arsenal (30).

Ahead of their clash with Brighton at the weekend, Pochettino said that the injured duo of Nkunku and Lavia are approaching full fitness. The Argentinian elaborated in his press conference (as per Football London):

"We need to assess tomorrow and then decide. They are close, but we need tomorrow to make a decision. Maybe Lavia is the more difficult (one), but we need to assess Nkunku for tomorrow."

Having arrived on a reported £52 million deal from RB Leipzig in the summer, the 26-year-old Nkunku is yet to make his debut for the Blues. Meanwhile, Lavia arrived on a £58 million move from Southampton, and like Nkunku, is yet to play his first game for his new side.

"It was a tough week for everyone" - Chelsea boss on Newcastle defeat

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has no qualms admitting that his team were second-best in the heavy defeat at Newcastle last weekend.

The Blues responded to Alexandre Isak's 13th-minute opener with a Raheem Sterling strike 10 minutes later. However, things went downhill from there, with Jamaal Lascelles and Joelinton scoring within a minute of each other in the second half to put Newcastle on the ascendancy.

Captain Reece James saw red for a poor challenge in the 73rd minute before Anthony Gordon piled on the visitors' misery 10 minutes later. A week later, Pochettino has had time to reflect on the loss and to gauge the reaction from his squad.

"To clarify the things and realise what happened, it was a tough week for everyone," said Pochettino (as per the aforementioned source).

"I am very happy because they reacted very well. I was tough with them inside and outside but it's to blame ourselves also because our approach was maybe wrong. It was a good week to realise things what we need to improve."

A win for the Blues will keep them in tenth place, but dropped points could see them slide down the standings, depending on results elsewhere.