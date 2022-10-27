"We don't need to change anything" - UEFA Champions League club drop out of race to sign Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo

Napoli director Cristiano Giuntoli has ruled out signing Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo in the January transfer window.

Ronaldo's future at Old Trafford is uncertain as he continues to push for an exit from the club.

Napoli have been linked with a move for the Portuguese striker in January with Ronaldo reportedly keen on a return to Serie A.

However, Giuntoli rubbished those rumors in an interview with DAZN (via Fabrizio Romano):

“Ronaldo in January? We won’t sign any player in January. We don’t need to change anything in this team. We’re doing great and we’re not planning any signing, as of today."

Cristiano Ronaldo has endured woes both on and off the pitch at Manchester United this season.

The veteran striker has struggled for a starting role under Erik ten Hag, making 12 appearances in all competitions and scoring just two goals.

He has started just six of those 12 appearances and his frustrations with the situation were displayed in United's 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on 19 October.

Ronaldo stormed down the tunnel in the 89th minute having refused to come on as a substitute.

Napoli are flourishing this season under Luciano Spalletti. They lead the Serie A table on 29 points, three clear of second-placed AC Milan.

Spalletti's men are unbeaten in all competitions and sit top of their Champions League group on 12 points and have secured a place in the last 16.

There appears to be no need for Ronaldo to arrive at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium with attacking duo Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia impressing.

Osimhen has bagged five goals in nine appearances across competitions while Kvaratskhelia has managed seven goals in 15.

Ronaldo's current deal with Manchester United expires next summer, although there is the option of a 12-month extension.

Cristiano Ronaldo returns to the Manchester United first-team following a one-match suspension

Cristiano Ronaldo was dropped by Manchester United in their 1-1 draw with Chelsea on 22 October following his actions in the win over Spurs.

However, the Portuguese is set to return to the first-team for their clash with FC Sheriff Tiraspol in the Europa League on 27 October.

Whether Ronaldo starts against FC Sheriff remains to be seen but he trained with his teammates ahead of the game.

He posted on Instagram declaring his commitment to the Red Devils as he linked back up with the first-team on 26 October.

He wrote:

"Back on track, with the same commitment and dedication as always!"

