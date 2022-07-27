"We need the club's approval" - Agent provides fresh update on 25-year-old Real Madrid attacker's future

Alejandro Camano, agent of Real Madrid forward Borja Mayoral, has said that his client prefers to stay at the club for the 2022-23 season.

The 25-year-old is linked with a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu. According to The Hard Tackle, Mayoral is close to securing a move to La Liga side Getafe this summer. However, Camano's comments suggest Mayoral is keen to stay at the Bernabeu if Los Blancos keep him in their first team.

Camano said (via the Madrid Zone on Twitter):

"Borja Mayoral will do whatever it takes to STAY at Real Madrid, but we need the club's approval."

The agent added (via El Partidazo de COPE)

"He will decide his future at the end of the preseason."

Mayoral was sent on two loan spells last season. He was first sent to AS Roma, where he only managed 11 appearances across competitions, scoring just once. He spent the second half of the season at Getafe, where he fared better - bagging six goals and an assist in 18 league games.

There have been reports that Mayoral might have a future at Real Madrid. It was reported that manager Carlo Ancelotti prefers Mayoral as a backup to Karim Benzema for the new season. That could signal the end of Mariano Diaz's time at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Real Madrid draw against Mexican outfit in pre-season friendly

Carlo Ancelotti's side only managed a 2-2 draw against Mexican side Club America in a pre-season friendly in San Francisco, United States, on Tuesday.

America took an early lead through Henry Martin in the fifth minute, before Karim Benzema equalized 17 minutes later. Eden Hazard's second-half penalty gave Madrid the lead. However, Alvaro Fidalgo converted from the spot eight minutes from time to force a share of the spoils.

Los Blancos have one game remaining in their pre-season tour of the United States - against Serie A giants Juventus on July 30.

