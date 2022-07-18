Real Madrid could sign new striker if 28-year-old finds another club - Reports

Real Madrid could be in the market to sign a new centre-forward if Mariano Diaz finds a new club this summer, according to ABC.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti confirmed last week that the club will not be doing any transfer activities this summer. Los Blancos have already signed two new players - Antonio Rudiger and Aurelien Tchouameni.

The Italian is satisfied with the new signings, saying that the business for the transfer window is done. He said:

“I can tell you we won’t sign anyone. We’re fine as it is.”

However, the situation at the Santiago Bernabeu could change depending on outings in the ongoing transfer window. According to the aforementioned source, Diaz's departure could prompt the club into signing a new forward.

The 28-year-old has barely featured for Los Blancos in the last few seasons. Diaz only managed 11 appearances for the club last season, scoring once across competitions.

It seems Diaz doesn't have a future at Real Madrid. According to ABC, Ancelotti prefers Borja Mayoral as a back-up to Karim Benzema next season.

Diaz, meanwhile, is not guaranteed to get game time despite Luka Jovic's loan move to Fiorentina this summer. Los Blancos will not want to go into the new season with one striker less, which is why a replacement for Diaz is on the cards if he leaves this summer. However, the source did not mention possible options.

Mariano Diaz only has one year remaining in his current contract, so he could be open to leaving the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Real Madrid travel to United States for pre-season

Real Madrid are set to travel to the United States for their pre-season tour ahead of the new season. According to ABC, Ancelotti only wants to bring players he thinks have a future at the club next season.

Los Blancos are scheduled to only play three pre-season games this summer, all in the USA. They'll face Barcelona, Club America and Juventus as part of the Soccer Champions Tour.

Madrid will begin their 2022-23 season against Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Super Cup on August 10.

