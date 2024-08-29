"We need double figures", "Who's scoring that hat-trick today?" - Fans react as Chelsea name XI for UECL qualifier against Servette

Chelsea fans reacted after manager Enzo Maresca named his starting lineup for their UEFA Conference League qualifier second leg against Swiss side FC Servette. The Italian tactician has named a rotated lineup, with Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez taking the armband.

The Blues travel to Switzerland on the back of a 2-0 win from the first leg at Stamford Bridge, courtesy of goals from Christopher Nkunku (50' P) and Noni Madueke (76'). Both of them were named in the lineup for the second leg, alongside Mykhaylo Mudryk and new signing Marc Guiu in attack.

Fans were happy with Chelsea's XI, with @dukeofmubs1 writing:

"We need double figures."

After Madueke's hat-trick in the Blues' 6-2 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers (August 25), @fwmiide reckoned there is another one coming, asking:

"Who’s scoring that hat-trick today??"

Here is a selection of fan reactions (via X):

"Time to cook them again," @heroman0x wrote.

"Atleast 5 goals or I see this as a loss," @AdaptiveCfc proclaimed.

"This Enzo Maresca's lineup is so supercalifragilisticexpialidocious," @LizQueenB_ exclaimed.

"Let's get the job done," @CfcSheikh asserted.

"Mudryk Goal is a must. A must tonight, no less," @holardamolar wrote.

"We need to play a better game against servette than we did the last time," @cfcwelt issued a word of caution.

"Hope to see some minutes for (Josh) Acheampong and (Tyrique) George, but really like this," @Chandu08519909 wrote.

A win or draw at the Stade de Geneve will guarantee Chelsea a spot in the league phase of the 2024-25 UECL.

Chelsea's incredibly large squad could bode well for their chances in the revamped 2024-25 UECL

The Blues' massive squad, consisting of nearly 40 players, could be a big positive for their chances in the 2024-25 UEFA Conference League.

The UECL format has been revamped to have a 36-team league phase to begin with. Each team will take on six different sides (three home and three away), with the top eight teams in the league table directly advancing to the Round of 16.

Chelsea's incredible squad depth gives manager Enzo Maresca the versatility and freedom to create different tactical set-ups for different oppositions and competitions. This could bode well for the Blues' chances in every competition that they partake in this season.

Maresca's men have started off the season with two wins and a loss, showcasing moments of brilliance. They will be eager to confirm their spot in the 2024-25 UECL by winning the second leg of their qualifier against Servette on August 29.

