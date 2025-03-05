"We need to feel we can win the competition" - Marc Cucurella on Chelsea's chances of winning UECL

Chelsea left-back Marc Cucurella has stated that the Blues need to be confident to have a chance of winning the UEFA Conference League. He believes that they should go into every game with confidence and trust in their ability.

Speaking to the media ahead of their Round of 16 first leg against Copenhagen, Cucurella reminded his teammates that Chelsea are a big club and need to think about winning. Cucurella said (via SI):

"For sure. Chelsea are a top club. We have top players with skills and ability. We need to feel we can win the competition, believe we are ready and can do it. We go with all we have to win it."

"If we win everything it's more easy. We hav a good opportunity, we play tomorrow against a tough team. If we win this competition, we have the opportunity to bring a trophy. It would be the first time Chelsea have won this trophy. It could be special. It's a big opportunity to show we are ready."

Talking about the standards at the club, he added:

"For sure. Every day you can improve, everything can be better. We are the same players who won all the games, but maybe with less confidence. This is part of football. We don't have excuses. We have the quality."

The Blues are unbeaten in the UEFA Conference League and remain the favorites to win the competition. They have the chance to become the first club to win all three of UEFA's club competitions.

"Will be a tough game" - Enzo Maresca on Chelsea's upcoming Conference League clash against Copenhagen

Enzo Maresca spoke to the media ahead of their UEFA Conference League clash against Copenhagen and lavished praised on the Danish side. He claimed that they play "nice football" and will be a tough team to face.

Maresca said (via SI):

"A very good team. They are great in the league, in the Conference. A good manager. Will be a tough game. Very clear what they try to do on the ball especially but also off the ball. They are already a long time together. I was here three years ago with City, in this stadium. I know the environment, the players, the manager. It's nice to watch them. As I said, the team play nice football. They want to always control the game. I watched the Conference League games, the game in the league. They don't change the way they want to play, the style. A clear idea."

Chelsea won all six matches in the league phase of the competition, while Copenhagen finished 18th with two wins. The Blues conceded just five goals in their six matches, and scored 26 goals to top the table.

