"We need to fix it" - PSG manager Christophe Galtier sends warning to players after win over Troyes

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christophe Galtier has urged his players to improve their defense ahead of their Champions League showdown against Juventus.

PSG conceded three goals in a 4-3 win over Troyes in Ligue 1 on Saturday, which prompted Galtier to send his players a warning.

"We conceded three goals, and those are three goals too many," said the PSG boss after the match (via GOAL).

"We need to fix it. We’ve scored 11 goals this week but conceded five, which is way too many. The three tonight are more than half of what we’d conceded up until then.

"We’ll need to work with the players and correct that because in the Champions League, when you concede three goals, you’ve got very little chance of winning."

The French giants went a goal down in the third minute of the match against Troyes before Carlos Soler brought them back on level terms.

Mama Balde then scored his second goal of the night to restore Troyes' lead but Lionel Messi's worldie in the 55th minute leveled the scores again.

Subsequently, goals from Neymar and Kylian Mbappe gave them a two-goal lead before an 88th-minute strike from Ante Palaversa set things up for a close finish.

Galtier's side prevailed in the end with a 4-3 scoreline to maintain their lead at the top of the Ligue 1 table. They have 35 points after 13 matches, leading second-placed Lens by five points.

How PSG have fared in the Champions League so far

PSG are currently leading the Group H table with 11 points after five matches, level on points with second-placed Benfica. However, they will need to better Benfica's result from the final round of group-stage matches to ensure they top the group.

The Parisian giants are set to face Juventus in their sixth match of the ongoing Champions League season. The Italians are on three points after five matches and are set to drop to the Europa League if Maccabi Haifa fail to better their result from the final day since they are also at three points.

The French side will want to ensure they finish top of the group to avoid a high-profile opponent in the Round of 16 of this year's Champions League as they aim to win the elusive European trophy.

