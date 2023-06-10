"We need to go the extra yard tomorrow" - Inter Milan boss Inzaghi outlines plan to stop Manchester City star Erling Haaland in Champions League final

Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi has stated that his team will have to give their all to stop Erling Haaland and Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League final.

The two teams will clash horns at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul on Saturday, June 10. City are favored by most pundits and fans to lift the title, but Inter will enter the contest having kept eight clean sheets in 12 matches in the competition this term.

Haaland will pose the biggest threat for the Nerazzurri's defense on Saturday, having scored 52 goals in as many matches across competitions this season. Twelve of those strikes have come in 10 Champions League matches. However, he has netted just once in his last six appearances.

Inzaghi believes his team will need to work harder than ever to stop Haaland, but also stated that they will have to remain focused on Manchester City overall. The Inter Milan boss said (as quoted by Metro):

‘‘We all know what a great player he is and how strong City are. He will be marked tightly. However we will keep a close eye on all the City players. We need to stop Haaland and also the other players. The midfield will be key tomorrow but all areas will be important.

‘‘We will need to run and we need hearts and minds too. We need to go the extra yard tomorrow. We need to stay sharp and focused, we need to give our all, we need heart to get over the finishing line. We need to be at our best tomorrow. The fine details will be key to winning tomorrow.’’

Inzaghi also indicated that Inter Milan will be prepared for a penalty shootout should the need arise, adding:

‘‘We have practiced penalties all season long. We will practice and prepare for penalties. City have a solid defence, they afford a few chances.

‘‘We need to be our best to beat them. They are a complete side, we know what team we will face tomorrow. They are a respected side, we need to be up to standard.’’

The Nerazzurri finished third in Serie A this season, while lifting both the Supercoppa Italiana and Coppa Italia. Manchester City, meanwhile, will be looking to complete an unprecedented treble on Saturday, having won the Premier League title as well as the FA Cup.

Manchester City and Inter Milan enter the UCL final in decent form

Manchester City will enter Saturday's UEFA Champions League final after winning just two of their last four matches. However, they played a rotated side in three of those games, having clinched the Premier League title.

Their last match saw them defeat Manchester United 2-1 in the FA Cup final courtesy of a brace from Ilkay Gundogan.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan will enter the Champions League summit clash after winning three of their last four matches. Their only loss came at the hands of Serie A winners S.S.C. Napoli.

Simone Inzaghi's men beat Torino 1-0 in their last league match of the season, with Marcelo Brozovic netting the winner.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes