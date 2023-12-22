"We need to be patient, we need to give time" - Pochettino makes Christopher Nkunku claim following his debut for Chelsea against Newcastle

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has stated that the club need to be patient with Christopher Nkunku and that he is unlikely to start their upcoming match.

The Blues will take on Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Sunday, December 24. Nkunku is expected to make his league debut for the team, having missed their first 17 matches in the competition after undergoing surgery on a knee injury suffered in preseason.

The Frenchman, 26, has already made his Chelsea debut, coming off the bench in their Carabao Cup quarterfinal against Newcastle United in midweek. Pochettino's men won that match 4-2 on penalties after it ended 1-1 in regulation.

Asked for his thoughts on Nkunku's debut at a pre-match press conference on Friday (December 22), the Argentine tactician acknowledged the excitement around his return. However, he also called for patience and suggested that the forward's integration into the team will be a gradual process.

Pochettino said (as quoted by football.london):

"Everyone was excited because everyone wants to see him fit and involved in the game. Always a good news because we know very well the quality and capacity to help the team in a good way.

"We need to be patient, we need to give time. We need to provide him the capacity to give his best form. To play from the beginning, I don't know, it's too early to see him start the game. Next few games, weeks we'll consider him in the starting XI."

Nkunku notably arrived at Stamford Bridge this summer on a reported fee of £52 million (via Sky Sports). He joined Chelsea after four years at Leipzig for whom he recorded 70 goals and 56 assists in 172 matches across competitions.

Nkunku enjoyed a decent preseason upon his arrival, scoring thrice in four friendly games. He suffered the knee injury in their final pre-season game against Borussia Dortmund on August 3.

Looking at Christopher Nkunku's cameo for Chelsea against Newcastle United

Christopher Nkunku replaced Nicolas Jackson in the 69th minute of Chelsea's Carabao Cup quarterfinal against Newcastle United. His entry was greeted by a warm applause from the home fans at Stamford Bridge.

During his time on the pitch, Nkunku recorded 11 touches and completed eight of his nine pass attempts. The Frenchman also got a shot on target and won a duel. He capped off a decent debut by scoring the Blues' third spot-kick in the penalty shootout.

Nkunku will now look to impress on his Premier League bow when 10th-placed Chelsea host Wolves, who are three points behind them in 13th.

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Arsenal and other GW 18 fixtures! Click here