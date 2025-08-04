"We need more quality" - Bruno Fernandes calls Manchester United 'lazy' and demands more signings after Everton draw

Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes has claimed that the Red Devils looked 'lazy' in their 2-2 draw against Everton in a pre-season friendly. He also insisted that the club needs more signings if they have to compete at the highest level.

Manchester United finished their US tour by winning the Premier League Summer Series and remaining unbeaten in pre-season. However, they could not end the tournament on a winning note as they had to settle for a draw against David Moyes' Everton.

Bruno Fernandes opened the scoring from the spot and also set up Mason Mount for the second goal to take home the man-of-the-match award. However, the Red Devils were pegged back twice by Everton.

Following the game, Fernandes has claimed that Manchester United were not at their best without the ball. He has insisted that the Red Devils are improving in that aspect but still have a long way to go. He said, as quoted by The Daily Mail:

"Our performance wasn’t the best off the ball. We were a little bit lazy and we have to avoid that because the laziness you can pay at any moment. It’s improving. It’s not where we want it to be. I don’t want to have a dig at anyone, but I think the club is doing the best they can in terms of all the financial situations they talk about."

The Manchester United skipper has also insisted that the club need a few more solid additions to the squad. He has also acknowledged that the Red Devils have done pretty well to bolster their squad this summer. He said:

"I don’t know about it, I’m not involved in that. But obviously it was crystal clear we needed more competition for the players that were here. We needed more quality to get everyone to step up a bit more, to have to do more to get into the starting XI. I think that’s what the club and the manager are trying to do, and hopefully we can get one or two players more to help with that."

Bruno Fernandes has been the shining light for Manchester United since joining the Red Devils in 2020 from Sporting CP. He has made 290 appearances for the club till date, scoring 98 goals and producing 86 assists.

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim addresses Alejandro Garnacho situation amid Chelsea links

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has opened up on Alejandro Garnacho's situation at Old Trafford. The Argentine winger's future at Old Trafford has been up in the air in recent weeks with Chelsea reportedly interested in his services.

Garnacho came through the Red Devils' esteemed youth ranks and established himself as a huge prospect. However, 21-year-old had a fallout with Ruben Amorim towards the end of the last season.

Speaking to Simon Stone, the Red Devils' manager has admitted that it's hard to explain why things have not worked out with Garnacho. He said:

"Garnacho is a really talented boy. But sometimes things don't work out. You cannot explain specifically what it is. It's clear he wants a different thing with a different leadership."

Garnacho was strongly linked with an exit from Manchester United in January and was named as a Chelsea target. The Red Devils reportedly demanded £70 million for the youngster back then but are now demanding just £40 million.

