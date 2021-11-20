"We need this" - Thomas Tuchel impressed with 'hungry to score' Chelsea star

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has heaped praise on Blues star Christian Pulisic following his side's 3-0 win over Leicester City. The German tactician hailed the winger's hunger to find the back of the net.

The Blues extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table to six points with a dominating 3-0 victory over Brendan Rodgers' Leicester on Saturday. Antonio Rudiger gave Chelsea the lead just 14 minutes into the game. Midfielder N'Golo Kante then scored against his former employers to double the Blues' lead in the first half.

Pulisic finished the scoring for Chelsea by finding the back of the net in the 71st minute of the game. The United States international had come on for Kai Havertz just 10 minutes before the goal.

The 23-year-old has struggled for playing time at Chelsea this season. Having suffered an ankle injury and testing positive for the COVID-19 virus, Pulisic has been restricted to just 180 minutes of playing time across all competitions.

Pulisic ended his frustration by scoring his first club goal since August. The former Borussia Dortmund star also impressed Chelsea manager Tuchel with his performance against Leicester.

Tuchel heaped praise on Pulisic's willingness to sprint and add intensity to the team. The German tactician is also an admirer of the winger's hunger to find the back of the net. Tuchel said at the post-match press conference:

"This is one of his key qualities to arrive in the box and into the six-yard box. We need this, he gives something in terms of sprints, intensity on and off the ball, but he is at the end of the attacks. He is hungry to score and this is where we need players."

Having scored his first goal for Chelsea since August, Pulisic will be hopeful of building on the momentum and adding more goals to his tally.

Thomas Tuchel feels there is room for improvement at Chelsea

Chelsea extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table to six points with their win over Leicester. Despite their position and impressive performance against the Foxes, Tuchel feels there is still room for improvement. He said:

"It was a good performance and we could've finished the game earlier. There are still things to improve, decision making and conversion but it was a mature performance and we needed it."

Chelsea will host Manchester United in their next league game after their Champions League clash with Juventus on Tuesday.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar