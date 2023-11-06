"We never had 115 charges against us" - Gary Neville roasts Manchester City fan who claimed Sir Alex Ferguson had referees in his 'back pocket'

Manchester United great Gary Neville took a cheeky shot at Manchester City after a fan claimed Sir Alex Ferguson had the 'referees in his back pocket'. He pointed out that Manchester United never had 115 financial charges against them, as City have.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Neville expressed his reservations with Arsenal's statement in support of Mikel Arteta, who came down heavy on match officials for a controversial decision in their recent defeat to Newcastle United.

He believed clubs should not go all out against the referees, adding that he was a part of the Manchester United squad where Sir Alex Ferguson motivated players to use the decisions that went against them and perform even better.

He posted:

"I played for a club where a manager went mad after games if we felt a decision had gone against us. You feel like it’s us against the world . I get it. Everyone hates us, the refs are out to stitch us up and theirs bias v us. However I can never remember the club writing letters undermining the system and the whole refereeing community.

"When I look back now I don’t think as players we always covered ourselves in glory with refs and also at a big club we all feel entitled and you have to leave and retire to be able to see that.

"Arsenal’s letter and even the Liverpool statement a few weeks ago ( they had a genuine bad one v them ) are wrong. Do it privately . If I was Howard Webb I would stop apologising to them and get on with it. Managers and players make far more mistakes than refs!"

A Manchester City fan thought it was the ideal time to claim that Sir Alex was in full control of the referees. Neville was not happy with the comment and took shots at the Cityzens for the 115 charges that the Premier League directed at them for alleged breaches of financial rules.

"Don’t you lot start we never had 115 charges against us," he posted.

Gary Neville has previously commented on Manchester City charges

Gary Neville urged Manchester City to speed up their legal challenge against the 115 charges put on them by the Premier League. He believes that the quicker things are sorted, the loophole can be closed and a repeat of the same can be avoided.

Daily Mirror quoted him as saying:

"First I want to deal with FFP – I have a real problem with FFP, I've had it for a long time. It was driven through by the established elite so that clubs like City and Chelsea couldn't compete with them, so basically they could always pat them on the head and say 'stay down'."

He added:

"No one ever complains about Jack Walker buying the league 30 years ago (with Blackburn). FFP wasn't in at that point, but no one ever complains about that – and I think a new Jack Walker of any town should be able to drive their team forward. I like the idea that Sunderland one day could compete for the Champions League and the Premier League title again."

Neville continued:

"But if under FFP you're only allowed to spend the money that your income allows you, then you'll always be maintained down there. So I don't like the rule to start with, so I have some sympathy with City on that particular point. However, if the rules are in place then you have to abide by them."

Manchester City and Pep Guardiola have insisted that they have broken no rules and are fighting the charges. The charges date back to 2009/10 and there have been calls for the Cityzens to be stripped of their Premier League titles.