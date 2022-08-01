“We Newell’s fans don’t have good memories with Nacional” – Lionel Messi engages in conversation with ex-teammate Luis Suarez after he seals transfer

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez have been friends since their days together at Barcelona. The duo and Neymar Jr. formed a formidable front three at the Nou Camp that terrorized defenses across Europe.

Even after Neymar's departure to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2017, Messi and Suarez continued to dominate La Liga with Barcelona until recently. While Suarez left for Atletico Madrid in 2020, Messi moved to PSG in 2021.

Both players have maintained a strong friendship off the pitch and it was again on display when they caught up on a video chat. A part of their conversation was tweeted by Roy Nemer.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Lionel Messi sends Luis Suárez a message as he joined Nacional: "Now I'm going to have to follow Nacional from here too... We Newell's fans don't have good memories with Nacional." Lionel Messi sends Luis Suárez a message as he joined Nacional: "Now I'm going to have to follow Nacional from here too... We Newell's fans don't have good memories with Nacional." 🇦🇷 https://t.co/8Tbu3DYpUt

Messi was seen congratulating Suarez on his move to Uruguayan side Nacional on a free transfer earlier this summer. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner said:

"Now I'm going to have to follow Nacional from here too... We Newell's fans don't have good memories with Nacional."

Joan Laporta reportedly trying to bring Lionel Messi back home

Lionel Messi's footprint in football will stay immortal for years to come and almost all his accomplishments in the sport came during his time with Barcelona. With Messi spearheading the attack, the Catalans won numerous trophies and established their dominance in modern football.

FC Barcelona @FCBarcelona LATEST NEWS | Leo #Messi will not continue with FC Barcelona LATEST NEWS | Leo #Messi will not continue with FC Barcelona

However, due to the club's precarious financial situation, Lionel Messi had to accept a painful exit from the Nou Camp last summer. He ended up joining PSG, but Barcelona president Joan Laporta has now expressed his desire to bring the Argentine back to the club.

Laporta recently said:

"I did what I had to do in order to put the institution above the best player in our history. I have known Messi since he was a kid and I love Leo. I feel in moral debt to Messi. He's the best player in our history and I will do my best in order to ensure he can have the best ending of his career with a Barça shirt on."

He added:

"I would like to bring him back. It will not be easy but I think with the correct strategy we could do it. I think Messi has been the most important player in our history. During a long period of success he was the leader. He was the one who excited our supporters."

Laporta concluded:

"We will do our best to have Messi ending his career at Barcelona and being applauded by everyone."

Since departing Barcelona last summer, Lionel Messi has lifted the Ligue 1 title and the Trophee des Champions with PSG. The Blaugrana, meanwhile, struggled for large parts of last season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far