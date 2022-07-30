"We have a strategy to get him back to Barcelona" - Joan Laporta planning Lionel Messi return and says club are in 'moral debt' to PSG superstar 

Barcelona's financial mess drove Lionel Messi out of the club with the Argentine superstar joining Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) last summer.

Club president Joan Laporta, in an exclusive interview with CBSSports, has talked about the possibility of a sensational reunion with the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner at Camp Nou.

Laporta first spoke about Lionel Messi's exit from Barcelona last season:

"I did what I had to do in order to put the institution above the best player in our history. I have known Messi since he was a kid and I love Leo. I feel in moral debt to Messi. He's the best player in our history and I will do my best in order to ensure he can have the best ending of his career with a Barça shirt on."

He added:

"I would like to bring him back. It will not be easy but I think with the correct strategy we could do it. I think Messi has been the most important player in our history. During a long period of success he was the leader. He was the one who excited our supporters. We will do our best to have Messi ending his career at Barcelona and being applauded by everyone."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB Xavi: "I would like Messi's time at Barcelona not to have ended. I think he deserves a second stage here at FCB. I wish so. If the question is whether I would like him to come back? The answer is a resounding yes!". Xavi: "I would like Messi's time at Barcelona not to have ended. I think he deserves a second stage here at FCB. I wish so. If the question is whether I would like him to come back? The answer is a resounding yes!". 🔵🔴 #FCB https://t.co/mLmCClKA6N

When asked about how likely the PSG star's return was, Laporta said:

"As I have said, we have a moral debt to Leo. The end of Leo at Barcelona was not the best. It was a difficult time. We had to take a decision and put the club above the best player in our history. But I think we have to work now to have Messi end his career back wearing the shirt of Barcelona being applauded on every field that he plays. We will do our best to give him the ending he deserves."

He added:

"Again, I am telling you this is a wish we have and I hope we can convert it to reality. We have a strategy to get him back to Barcelona. Barça loves Leo, the fans love Leo and I love him, too. I will do my best."

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Laporta: "Stay calm. We can still surprise people much more." Laporta: "Stay calm. We can still surprise people much more." https://t.co/9UPFXu6e5w

Lionel Messi will be hoping to rediscover his Barcelona form at PSG this season

Paris Saint-Germain v Urawa Red Diamonds

Undoubtedly one of the greatest players of this generation, Lionel Messi did not have the best of seasons at PSG in 2021/22. The Argentine superstar could only manage 11 goals in 34 appearances last campaign.

BayioneI  @BayernLM10 Messi plays his first ever final for PSG this week. Messi plays his first ever final for PSG this week. 👀

With a complete pre-season behind him this time around, Messi will be determined to make a much bigger impact for PSG this campaign. Capable of winning games almost singlehandedly, PSG fans will be hoping for the Barcelona legend to be back at his best and guide the club to an elusive Champions League title.

