"We are obligated to compete for every trophy" - Barcelona star Ferran Torres comments after draw against Eintracht Frankfurt

Barcelona forward Ferran Torres has insisted that winning the Europa League is an objective for Barca, claiming that they are 'obligated' to fight for the trophy.

The Catalan outfit took on Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final clash on Thursday night. Playing away from home, Xavi’s men struggled to produce eye-catching football, with Frankfurt blocking their advances with admirable efficiency.

Three minutes into the second half, Barcelona found themselves a goal down, courtesy of Ansgar Knauff’s unstoppable long-range effort. Fortunately, Torres stepped up to the plate for the Blaugrana when it mattered, producing a fine finish in the 66th minute to level the game. Soon after, Frankfurt were reduced to 10 men following Tuta’s foul on Pedri, but Barca failed to make the advantage count.

Following the eventful 1-1 draw, the Spaniard hailed Frankfurt as a “tough rival,” admitting that the stalemate was a “valuable result” for the second leg. In an interview with UEFA, he said:

“To go behind but end up drawing might end up a very valuable result for the second leg. Frankfurt were a tough rival – they made things difficult. The main thing was that we were patient and the reward was that we got a good equaliser. For a striker like me it’s always important to get your goals, to help the team.”

He topped off his interview by confirming that Barcelona were indeed gunning for gold in the Europa League this season, adding:

“You always expect the quarter-finals of a UEFA competition to produce a tough rival but we are Barça, we are obligated to compete for every trophy and winning the Europa League is an objective.”

Since joining from Manchester City in the winter transfer window, Ferran Torres has made himself useful in quite a few matches. In only 16 appearances, he has pitched in with seven goals and five assists, emerging as one of the key players under Xavi.

Barcelona extend unbeaten streak to 13 games

Although the Blaugrana could not get the win they were looking for, Torres’ equalizer extended their resurgence under Xavi. Following the draw, Barcelona have stretched their unbeaten streak to 13 games across competitions, making them one of the most in-form teams in Europe.

More impressively, they have beaten their two biggest Spanish rivals, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, in that stretch. They secured a 4-2 win against Los Rojiblancos in the first week of February, while the 4-0 triumph over Los Blancos came in March.

