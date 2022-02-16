"We were the ones who then qualified!" - Marco Materazzi urges Inter Milan to treat Liverpool like Chelsea in 2010

Former Italy defender Marco Materazzi has urged the current Inter Milan side to take a cue from the 2010 treble-winning Nerazzurri squad. The 2020-21 Serie A champions are set to face Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 on Wednesday (February 16).

Materazzi was part of the Jose Mourinho-managed Inter squad that won on all fronts in 2010. They defeated Chelsea in the Champions League Round of 16 en route to the title. Inter Milan won both the home and away legs, registering a 3-1 aggregate win.

The 48-year-old wants the current Inter Milan side to treat Liverpool the way they tackled Chelsea in 2010.

“Liverpool are perhaps the toughest opponents Inter could’ve drawn, but I do not forget what happened against Chelsea in the Round of 16 in 2010," Materazzi was quoted as saying by Football Italia. "I remember we faced them in a pre-season friendly in Pasadena and when we were drawn against them, I thought, how can we beat this lot? They seemed to be on another level.

“However, we were the ones who then qualified!" he added. "It’s not easy, but if it’s your day, it can be a fundamental push for the rest of the season."

Jurgen Klopp's side are considered one of the best in Europe and enter the last-16 tie against the Nerazzurri as the firm favorites. The first leg of the encounter will be played at the San Siro tonight.

"Liverpool are deadly on the counter-attack" - Materazzi urges Inter Milan to be wary of the Reds' attacking prowess

AC Milan v Liverpool FC: Group B - UEFA Champions League

Materazzi also urged Inter Milan fans to back the side to the hilt, creating an atmosphere at the San Siro that would unnerve the strong Liverpool side. However, he warned the current Inter side to be wary of the Reds' counter-attacking prowess.

“Playing with the Inter jersey in the Champions League is the best thing, as San Siro transforms in games of this calibre," said Materazzi. "We really need that atmosphere! It’ll be fundamental not to show weakness in the first leg, because Liverpool are deadly on the counter-attack."

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee