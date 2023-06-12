“We pay for it through our oil price” – Bayern Munich legend makes bold statement on Manchester City winning Champions League

Bayern Munich legend Uli Hoeness has shared his thoughts on Manchester City’s Champions League triumph, stating that he is worried about the impact Middle East-backed clubs are making on football.

Manchester City, who are owned by Abu Dhabi United Group’s Sheikh Mansour, won their first UEFA Champions League trophy on Saturday (June 10), beating Inter Milan 1-0 in the final. Prior to clinching Europe’s most coveted trophy in Istanbul, City also won the Premier League and the FA Cup in the 2022-23 season, thus completing the treble.

With their victory over Inter, Pep Guardiola’s men became only the second English team in history to win the treble, behind Manchester United.

Hoeness, who currently serves as a board member at Bayern Munich, was asked about City’s triumph in Istanbul. The legendary forward said that he was worried about the endless cash flow from Middle Eastern nations, stating that the common folk was paying the price through ever-increasing fuel prices.

He said (via @FootballTalkHQ):

“It is not just Manchester City, it's everything that comes from the Middle East.

“I'm very worried about what's coming from Saudi Arabia, they seem to have endless money. We pay for it through our oil price”

According to Diario AS, around £2.5 billion has been pumped into City since Mansour took over the club in 2008. The Cityzens have completely dominated England in the last 15 years, winning seven Premier League titles, three FA Cups, and six Carabao Cups.

In February, the Premier League accused the Champions League winners of breaching more than 100 Financial Fair Play rules over the last nine years. The Premier League holders, however, have vehemently denied the charges.

Arsene Wenger backs Champions League winners Manchester City to sign young players to maintain momentum

Arsenal legend Arsene Wenger believes Manchester City must bring in young replacements for the players that will depart in the summer. The former French tactician feels that City do not have many young players in their ranks and must work on it in the upcoming transfer window.

Wenger said (via The Mirror):

“I must say, I was thinking as well at the celebrations: What do you now at City? Do you go for a new challenge? Motivate yourself for a new challenge? Or do you stay, take advantage of the credit and continue to develop this team? They will lose maybe important players. This team is not an old team but there are no young players."

He added:

“Apart from [Erling] Haaland, who is 22 now, all the others are between 24 and 32 years old. So two or three new players will need to change. They have to find the same quality again.”

Ilkay Gundogan, who scored twice in the 2-1 win over Manchester United in the FA Cup final, is expected to leave at the end of his contract on June 30. Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva, whose cutback eventually led to Rodri’s Champions League-winning goal, has also been linked with a move away from City.

