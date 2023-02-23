“We are in permanent contact” - Xavi makes promising claim about Lionel Messi joining Barcelona

Barcelona manager Xavi recently claimed that he has been in regular contact with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi. The latter's contract with PSG is a hot topic at this point in time.

The Argentine is currently in the final months of his contract. Messi, however, is yet to agree a new deal with the Ligue 1 giants. There have been reports that the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is leaning towards not extending his stay in the French capital.

While speaking to the media ahead of their UEFA Europa League clash against Manchester United, Xavi was asked whether he was in contact with Lionel Messi.

The Spanish coach claimed that he is friends with the little magician and that they are in 'permanent contact'. The former midfielder, however, claimed that the decision to return to Barca depends solely on the player. He said (via Barca Blaugranes):

"I’ve said it more than once, the doors are always open for him. He is a friend, and we are in permanent contact. It will depend on what he wants to do, and also on what fits the club. He’s the best player in history, he’d always fit it."

Messi is widely regarded as the Catalan club's greatest ever player. He scored 672 goals and provided 303 assists in 778 matches in all competitions for the Blaugrana before leaving for PSG in 2021. Barca were unable to renew Messi's contract due to La Liga's wage cap rules.

Barcelona could form a deadly attacking partnership with Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski

While Lionel Messi's return to Barcelona is a far-fetched thought, one can dream about the havoc damage that an attacking partnership between Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski could cause to opponents.

Since joining the Blaugrana from Bayern Munich in the summer, Lewandowski has scored 24 goals and has provided six assists in 29 games for Xavi. Having Messi by the side could only enhance the Polish striker's pedigree.

Xavi, meanwhile, gave an update on Lewandowski ahead of the trip to Old Trafford. He said:

"Forwards always need to score, but we look beyond the goals. He has also excelled in assists. Lewndowski is a huge footballer, he has changed our mentality, not just the team, but also for the club."

Barcelona are set to take on Manchester United in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League play-off clash on Thursday, February 23.

