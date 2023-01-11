"We had personal problems" - Real Madrid's Carlo Ancelotti makes surprising revelation involving Italian legend 

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has made a revelation about his relationship with Valencia manager Gennaro Gattuso ahead of their Supercopa de Espana clash on January 11.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the game, Ancelotti said (via Marca):

"We had very nice moments. We had personal problems that I don't want to talk about. Many coaches have come out of that Milan that I managed, each one with their own style and knowledge. Gattuso, Inzaghi, Nesta..."

The origins of the story lie in Ancelotti's departure from Napoli in 2019. As the Gli Azzurri struggled during the 2019-20 season, club owner Aurelio De Laurentiis introduced a new regime, which the players didn't like. Ancelotti was caught between the two sides and eventually sacked. Gattuso replaced the now-Real Madrid manager at Napoli in December 2019.

However, Italian journalist Gianluca di Marzio claimed that Laurentiis had an agreement with Gattuso even before Ancelotti was sacked. He reported:

"Aurelio De Laurentiis reiterated his confidence on several occasions at Ancelotti, but in reality the president already has an alternative plan: Rino Gattuso. He already has an agreement for an 18-month contract."

Ancelotti, who managed Gattuso for eight years at AC Milan, certainly wasn't pleased with this. The latter was then announced as Napoli's manager on December 11, and he said:

"I wanted to call Ancelotti, I did it this morning. They weren't easy days. I had to clarify things with Carlo."

Valencia manager Gennaro Gattuso on Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti

Gennaro Gattuso heaped praise on the Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti ahead of their Supercopa de Espana clash on Wednesday.

Explaining his relationship with Ancelotti following their Napoli saga, he said (via AS):

“Now the relationship is a little bit… When I went to Napoli, he was the coach who left for me to come in. For a few months there was a lot of talk in the papers that the team wasn’t good when Carlo was there… it wasn’t good physically."

He added:

“In those two years, some things were not done right. But I have great respect for him. I spoke to him a year ago. He knows that for me he is phenomenal as a person and as a coach."

Gattuso also hailed Ancelotti as 'the best coach in the world', as he said:

“Ancelotti is the best coach in the world. Carlo comes from three or four generations ago. And he always has the key to get inside the players’ heads. Apart from tactics or his way of coaching, he is the best because of this. It seems easy but it’s not."

Real Madrid won the Supercopa de Espana last season, beating Barcelona and Athletic Club en route to the trophy.

