"We have a plan" - PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi comments on Lionel Messi's contract situation

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has broken his silence on Lionel Messi's potential contract renewal. The Argentine ace's contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

The legendary forward finally lifted the highly coveted FIFA World Cup trophy in Qatar after Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties on December 18. He won the Golden Ball as well, while France international Kylian Mbappe received the Golden Boot.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #PSG



“I won’t say more about Messi as we have a plan to discuss after the World Cup”. PSG president Al Khelaifi: “We want to keep both Leo Messi and Mbappé, of course — they’re the best player and the best goalscorer of the World Cup”, tells RMC Sport.“I won’t say more about Messi as we have a plan to discuss after the World Cup”. PSG president Al Khelaifi: “We want to keep both Leo Messi and Mbappé, of course — they’re the best player and the best goalscorer of the World Cup”, tells RMC Sport. 🔴🔵 #PSG“I won’t say more about Messi as we have a plan to discuss after the World Cup”. https://t.co/A5dAClT2NE

Though they are rivals on the international stage, Messi and Mbappe have formed a dangerous front three at the Parc des Princes with Neymar Jr. The French forward has scored 12 goals in just 14 Ligue 1 appearances for the Parisians this season.

The Argentine, meanwhile, recorded seven goals and 10 assists in the French top flight this term prior to the international break.

The duo clearly carried over their form in the FIFA World Cup as well. Mbappe racked up eight goals and two assists while the Argentina captain scored seven goals and provided three assists in the tournament.

With the former Barcelona man's contract set to expire in the summer of 2023, PSG president Al-Khelaifi has provided an update on the situation. He told RMC Sport (via Fabrizio Romano):

“We want to keep both Leo Messi and Mbappé, of course — they’re the best player and the best goalscorer of the World Cup. I won’t say more about Messi as we have a plan to discuss after the World Cup."

PSG president's comments on Lionel Messi's contract situation prior to 2022 FIFA World Cup final

Prior to the 2022 FIFA World Cup final between France and Argentina, Al-Khelaifi did speak about the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's contract situation. The president revealed that no decision will be made on his future at the Parc des Princes until next year. He said (via 90min):

"Kylian has just signed a new contract, and Leo's lasts at least until the end of the season. Both, but in reality all of our players, are happy to play for PSG. Their most recent performances prove it, even before the World Cup. PSG have not lost a single match so far. And the women's PSG, as usual, is doing very well."

Robert Griffin III @RGIII Thank you Messi and Mbappé for the Greatest World Cup Final EVER! Thank you Messi and Mbappé for the Greatest World Cup Final EVER! https://t.co/5qCrVGt8II

He added:

"No decision on Messi's contract will be made until next year. The club and the player will do what is right and in the best interests of both parties. We are all very happy right now, which is great."

The forward joined PSG last summer after his contract expired with Barcelona. So far, he has registered 23 goals and 29 assists in 53 games for the French club.

Get Argentina vs France Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes