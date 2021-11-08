"We are not playing well at the moment" - Kylian Mbappe admits PSG should be doing better

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe wants his team to do better going forward this season. PSG go into the international break on the back of a 3-2 win against Bordeaux.

Speaking about the game at the post-match conference, Mbappe credited his side for the win. However, he added that the Parisians have been suffering on the pitch.

"We did not tremble. I think today's game was less difficult than usual. Then they (Bordeaux) scored at the end, it's something we can avoid, but we haven't suffered. We have suffered more in the last few weeks than today."

Mbappe also appeared to be talking about consistency, or rather the lack of it at PSG.

"I think we have high-level sequences in which we have shown our quality. Now, I will say that it is not enough compared to the team we have, but we try to improve every day. I think that we are going to improve."

PSG have a star-studded team and every time they fail to dominate a game, their players will be criticized. Speaking about the high-scrutiny critics, Mbappe said:

"It's normal. I don't know, but I respect them. Everyone has the right to give their opinion. People think we play badly. Me, personally, I think we are not playing well at the moment, but we won. I think we will continue working, because the team is hard-working. We are aware of this. It is not as alarming as you think, but we must improve, of course."

Lionel Messi is yet to get going for PSG

PSG had a brilliant transfer window this summer. They picked up Achraf Hakimi, Sergio Ramos, Gini Wijnaldum and Gianluigi Donnarumma for a total of £60 million. The icing on the cake was when the Parisians were also able to bring in Lionel Messi to the Parc de Princes on a free transfer.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner's arrival at PSG was the headline signing for a star-studded team in Paris. Messi has done well in the Champions League, scoring three goals for the club. However, he is yet to fire for the Parisians in Ligue 1.

The Argentine winger is yet to register a single goal contribution and has already begun receiving plenty of criticism from the French media.

Fans are yet to see the best of the trio of Neymar, Mbappe and Messi at the club. Should these forwards start firing in tandem, very few teams will be able to stop PSG domestically and in Europe.

