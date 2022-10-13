"We weren't precise" - Sergio Busquets blasts Barcelona teammates after Champions League draw with Inter Milan

Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets expressed his disappointment after their 3-3 draw with Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, October 12.

The Blaugrana edged closer to a group-stage exit from the competition after an error-laden performance against Inter at Camp Nou.

Barca opened the scoring in the 40th minute via Ousmane Dembele. The Nerazzurri, however, leveled things up in the 50th minute via Nicolo Barella after the hosts' defense was caught napping.

Inter then took the lead in the 63rd minute after Eric Garcia's poor defending allowed Lautaro Martinez to control the ball and score.

Robert Lewandowski equalized for Barcelona in the 82nd minute through a deflected shot but Inter scored again via Robin Gosens a minute before full-time.

Lewandowski then scored the final goal of the game with a stunning header in stoppage time to ensure the match ended in a draw.

After the game, Busquets shared his thoughts on Barcelona's performance, saying (via MARCA):

"In the first half we were good, we dominated and we found many players between the lines. In the second, everything changed, the goal so early threw us off balance. There were more losses, more loss of control."

Busquets also highlighted how Inter's goal made it chaotic for the home side as they lost their composure. He said:

"It seems that when they score a goal for us, it's chaos. There was a long game left, many minutes, but it was a plus for them and the opposite for us. We weren't precise or well placed tactically."

He added:

"Perhaps we were not as forceful as needed in the areas. It was almost a toss-up that has gone wrong for us. It is a disappointment. It was a difficult group, but we had to aspire to more, after the signings that have been made."

Barcelona's Champions League hopes hanging by a thread

The Blaugrana are currently third in their group, three points behind second-placed Inter Milan and eight points behind leaders Bayern Munich.

Barcelona will face Bayern at home and Viktoria Plzen away in their final two games of the group stage.

They will need to win at least one of those games and draw the other while hoping that Inter lose both of their remaining clashes.

Otherwise, Barcelona will head to the UEFA Europa League, as they did last year.

