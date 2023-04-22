“We could have problems if we don’t stop him” – Xavi warns Barcelona players about ‘hard worker’ at Atletico Madrid 

Xavi Hernandez has warned his Barcelona players to be wary of the threat posed by Atletico Madrid winger Yannick Carrasco.

The Belgium international is an able attacking winger who can double as a wing-back to help his team in defense. His work rate down the left flank, coupled with his attacking contributions in the final third, make him an asset to Diego Simeone's team.

Carrasco has registered six goals and four assists in 36 games across competitions for Atletico Madrid this season. He has started as a left-back in a back-five in the last four league games, scoring once and assisting twice in the process.

The Belgian has missed just two of his team's 29 La Liga games this season, showcasing how vital he is in Simeone's system. Speaking ahead of Barcelona's La Liga clash against Atletico tomorrow (April 23), Xavi praised the 29-year-old and said, via BarcaUniversal):

"Carrasco is a great player. He works a lot because sometimes he has to cover the entire left-wing. He’s a hard worker, involved, and generous. Tomorrow, we could have problems if we don’t stop him well."

Carrasco's agility and ability going forward means Atletico have an extra attacker down the left flank when they push forward in attack. It remains to be seen who Xavi starts down the right-hand side of his defense against Simeone's side.

Jules Kounde, Alejandro Balde and Sergi Roberto have all played as right-backs this season. Carrasco, meanwhile, could be on his way to Spotify Camp Nou this summer.

As per Mundo Deportivo (h/t BarcaBlaugranes), Barca agreed to an optional €15 million clause to purchase Carrasco this summer when they sold Memphis Depay to Atletico in January.

Barcelona are currently on their worst streak of results this season

Barcelona are currently on a three-game winless run in all competitions - their longest streak without a win this season.

Barca lost the second leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals 4-0 (4-1 aggregate) against Real Madrid on April 5. They followed up that result with back-to-back 0-0 draws in La Liga against Girona and Getafe, respectively.

Xavi Hernandez's side still lead second-placed Real Madrid by 11 points with just nine league games left in the season. They are on course to win the league title for the first time since the 2018-19 season.

However, the Spanish tactician will be eager to put an end to the rot when Barcelona line up against Atletico this Sunday at Spotify Camp Nou. Los Colchoneros sit third in the table with 60 points from 29 games - nine more than fourth-placed Real Sociedad.

