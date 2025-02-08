“We have to protect the boy” - Saul warns Barcelona about Lamine Yamal amid comparisons with Lionel Messi 

Sevilla star Saul Niguez has cautioned Barcelona against comparisons of Lamine Yamal with Lionel Messi in a recent interview. The 17-year-old Spanish prodigy has seen a meteoric rise in world football in recent times and has often been compared to the great Messi by fans and pundits.

On April 29, 2023, Yamal became the youngest ever LaLiga debutant for Barcelona at 15 years, nine months and 16 days. The Spaniard has slowly established himself as one of the marquee players in the star-studded Barcelona lineup and has been earmarked by many as the next big thing in world football. In just 30 games this season, he has racked up 11 goals and 14 assists.

Yamal is known for his immaculate dribbling ability and ball distribution skills. In Barcelona's recent LaLiga game against Deportivo Alaves, Yamal broke Lionel Messi's LaLiga dribbling record. The Spaniard completed 11 out of an attempted 21 dribbles in the game, one more than Messi's record of 10 completed dribbles. The talismanic Argentine achieved the feat against Mallorca back in the 2005-06 season.

However, veteran Sevilla midfielder Saul Niguez believes that the comparisons with Messi will do Yamal more harm than good. In a recent interview with ElDesmarque, he said (quoted by GOAL):

"If they want Lamine Yamal to succeed, they have to slow down, not just a little, but a lot, with the comparisons. If they want him to do well, they have to slow down a lot. Firstly, because Messi is unique. I don't think there will be anyone who can come close to him. Cristiano is unique. They are players who have been in the elite for 10, 15, 20 years giving a stratospheric level."

The Spaniard, who has won the LaLiga title with Atletico Madrid continued:

"Since the EURO, Lamine Yamal has been spectacular, but comparisons are not good. As Spanish fans, we have to protect the boy, let him dedicate himself to playing, let him flow and let things go well for him."

Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi will have an opportunity to lock horns for the first time in the upcoming Finalissima between Argentina and Spain later this year.

When Barcelona prodigy Lamine Yamal claimed that reaching Lionel Messi's level is "impossible"

Lamine Yamal's recent string of performances has sparked comparisons with all-time greats like Lionel Messi, Diego Maradona, and the like. However, the teenage superstar once claimed that he wanted to establish an identity for himself despite liking the comparisons made by fans.

In a September 2024 interview with the Spanish TV station Antena 3, Yamal was asked about his opinion on the comparisons made between him and Lionel Messi.

The 17-year-old said (via ESPN):

"I like that they compare me to the greatest player in the history of football, but I want to be myself. Reaching Messi's level is impossible."

Statistically speaking, the Barcelona prodigy has a long way to go before touching Lionel Messi's record. At present, Messi has 850 goals at the highest level compared to Yamal's 21. The Spaniard would need to score over 41 goals a year consistently for the next two decades to equal Messi's current goalscoring numbers.

