“We have the qualities to make it very tough for them and to beat them” – Van Dijk warns Chelsea after Liverpool enter Carabao Cup final

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk believes the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea will be a tightly-contested affair. However, the Dutchman has stated that the Reds have enough firepower to trouble and beat the Blues on their day.

Jurgen Klopp's side booked a place in the Carabao Cup final by securing a 2-0 win over Arsenal in the second leg of their semi-final on Thursday. A brace from Portuguese forward Diogo Jota was enough for the Reds to reach their first League Cup final since 2016.

Looking ahead to the showpiece match at the New Wembley Stadium on the 27th of February, Virgil van Dijk said the following to BBC Radio 5 Live:

"I think we all want to win trophies first and foremost. I think we will see what it brings this season and the final will be tough. We will look forward to the challenge. All we can do is concentrate on the game ahead of us."

Van Dijk also went on to appreciate the quality that Chelsea possess.

"They are a fantastic team, they have fantastic individual quality, good squad, good manager," he said. "We have the qualities to make it very tough for them and to beat them."

Liverpool and Chelsea are in with a chance to secure their first trophy of the 2021-22 season. Neither side has won this particular piece of silverware in a very long time. The Blues last lifted the League Cup back in 2015 under the leadership of Jose Mourinho.

Liverpool, on the other hand, have not tasted League Cup success in a decade. The Reds last won the competition back in 2012 under Kenny Dalglish when they defeated Cardiff City in a penalty shootout.

It is worth noting that both Chelsea and Liverpool faced each other during the 2005 League Cup final at the Millennium Stadium. The Blues secured a 3-2 win after extra time on that occasion.

Liverpool and Chelsea have fallen behind Manchester City in the Premier League

Both Liverpool and Chelsea have dropped behind Manchester City in their quest for the Premier League title. The Blues suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of City last weekend before drawing 1-1 against Brighton & Hove Albion. Thomas Tuchel's side are currently third in the standings and are winless in their last four league matches.

Chelsea are now 12 points behind Manchester City and have played one game more.

Liverpool also had a three-game winless run before securing a 3-0 win over Brentford last weekend. This has left Jurgen Klopp's side 11 points behind Manchester City, though they do have a game in hand over the leaders.

Liverpool FC @LFC Jürgen Klopp has provided a fitness update ahead of #CRYLIV Jürgen Klopp has provided a fitness update ahead of #CRYLIV ⤵

Also Read Article Continues below

The Reds are now scheduled to travel to South London to take on Crystal Palace while the Blues have a tricky game against Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend.

Sportskeeda is now on apple news!

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee