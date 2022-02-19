"We are in a race for the top four right now" - Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says his team isn't ready to win Premier League

Chelsea currently sit in the third position in the Premier League table, 16 points off leaders Manchester City, albeit with a game in hand. They started off the season brilliantly, leading the table until the end of November. Since then, they have just seen their lead turn into a big deficit.

In the domestic and other cups, however, the Blues have performed really well. They won the Club World Cup earlier this month, beating Palmeiras 2-1 in the final. They are also in the final of the EFL Cup where they take on Liverpool next week and are alive in the FA Cup as well.

Squawka Football @Squawka Thomas Tuchel is the first manager in Chelsea's history to win the Club World Cup.



382 days in charge. 3 trophies in the cabinet. Thomas Tuchel is the first manager in Chelsea's history to win the Club World Cup.382 days in charge. 3 trophies in the cabinet. https://t.co/TccdsW3kPv

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel believes his side are "not ready" for the Premier League race this season. Even though they are good in cup games, they need more "consistency" to win the league title.

Ahead of their match against Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday, Tuchel said in a press conference:

"Sixteen points is too much compared to where we want to be and what we demand of ourselves, but it's the reality. We should not get confused in thinking about winning the Premier League. We have to realise we are in a race for the top four right now."

He added:

"Cup games bring out the very best in us, which is only a good thing. But we have to admit that the Premier League season does not consist of only knockout games. It's a different challenge to be champions of the toughest competition in Europe. It needs additional qualities that we need to implement and need to be relentless to implement. We need to be realistic enough that we opened the gap by playing too many draws."

Tuchel took positives from his side's triumph at the Club World Cup this season and urged them not to stop believing.

He said:

"The Club World Cup gives us a boost because it is proof that we are capable of overcoming difficult games. We can step up under pressure and deliver under pressure. That's why I think we should not start doubting it or stop believing. But there are some things to solve in terms of consistency. There are things to improve and we will not stop until we have."

Chelsea trying to resolve the contract situation of Cesar Azpilicueta

Club captain Cesar Azpilicueta's contract with the Blues expires in the summer. He has been linked with a move away with Real Madrid and Barcelona reportedly interested in the player.

Sporting Index @sportingindex Cesar Azpilicueta has NEVER made a mistake that has led to a goal in the Premier League...



He has been at Chelsea for NINE years.



Ridiculous 🤯 Cesar Azpilicueta has NEVER made a mistake that has led to a goal in the Premier League...He has been at Chelsea for NINE years.Ridiculous 🤯 https://t.co/B11mCeUe9Z

However, Chelsea are still trying to offer him a new contract. Speaking about this, Tuchel said:

"The future of the players I like to be resolved immediately or not to even be in discussion. I think the contract situation with Azpi is pretty clear. At the moment we deal with it and Azpi deals with it very professionally. We are on it behind closed doors."

He added:

"He is super important. He gets better with every game he plays and he leads by example. He embodies everything that Chelsea stands for - being relentless, being humble, but being a warrior at the same time."

The veteran defender has been a mainstay for the club since joining from Marseille in 2012. He has made over 450 appearances for Chelsea and has been a leader on the pitch in his time at Stamford Bridge.

